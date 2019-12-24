Miracle of miracles. Trib editorial board members today celebrate another Christmas with family, friends and neighbors without anyone getting miffed at our saying “Merry Christmas” or anyone taking offense over someone else saying “Happy Holidays” or “Season’s Greetings.” Santa Claus has made numerous appearances lately, some at municipal expense. Nativity displays big and small, here and there, remind us of the reason for the season. In short, the Christmas holidays have unfurled just as they did a year ago, five years ago, 10 years ago, 25 years ago and beyond.
Christmas decorum prevents us from saying what we really think of those who insist that Christmas as a seasonal tradition is threatened in America. Those whose outlook is stunted by talk-radio hatred, misleading social-media memes and political demagogues would have us judging and condemning our neighbor for anything that doesn’t completely pass muster in Christian reverence and propriety.
Sure, the polls repeatedly suggest Millennials and other generational subgroups demonstrate skepticism, even cynicism, about churchgoing and the Christian faith. Can you blame them? Consider how much of the white evangelical movement has allowed itself to condone or cheer demagoguery, deceit and malice that fly in the very face of Christ’s teachings and what it once meant to be a Christian in America. Some have not only allowed their faith to be prostituted in helping elect politicians, they are fully complicit in the spiritual decline that right-wing pundit John P. Warren lamented in these pages on Nov. 28.
Last week, mere days before Christmas, the president of the United States, embraced by so many in the white, primarily Republican evangelical community, in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angrily belittled her claims that she prays for him regularly, even as a member of the opposition: “Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” We say it’s pretty sacrilegious to claim to know what is truly in the heart of another. Only God and the individual know that. And what, we ask, are Americans of faith to then make of a president who just hours later, before an adoring mob in Michigan, attacked a widow by suggesting her late husband, Democratic Congressman John Dingell, might be “looking up” from hell?
Last week, Christianity Today, a leading magazine founded by the Rev. Billy Graham, took the unexpected step of calling for President Trump’s removal, either through constitutional impeachment or by more evangelicals bowing to a higher calling than Donald Trump in the 2020 election. When Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli was asked how the white evangelical movement’s strong embrace of such a president would impact the broader Christian mission of sharing the gospel, he expressed grave concern: “Oh my God. It’s going to be horrific. We’ve been a movement that has said the moral character of our leaders is really important. And if they fail in that department, they can’t be a good influence. That’s what CT said when Nixon’s immoralities were discovered. That’s what we said when Clinton’s immoralities were discovered. And one of the reasons I thought we should say it now is because it’s pretty clear that this is the case with Donald Trump.”
None of us can know for whom God would vote. None of us can know the mind of God. He moves, as poet and hymnodist William Cowper wrote, in mysterious ways. However, the New Testament, which should be in far sharper focus at Christmas than it is, offers reliable guideposts for not only how we must treat others but how we can readily recognize real Christians and those who simply claim the title to condescend, gloat, condemn and manipulate. We cite the wisdom of Trib reader Lee Van Wagner in a Dec. 8 letter urging a break from Old Testament fire and vengeance: “If you profess Christ, then take a look at his book, the New Testament. How about we post in schools and courthouses things Jesus is supposed to have said such as, ‘Blessed are the poor,’ ‘Woe to you who are rich,’ ‘Love your enemies’ and ‘Judge not’?”
Keep your political convictions if you must, right, left or center. This is America. Maintaining certain political views and exercising them at the polls and through campaign donations and by volunteering are constitutional rights. But if you loudly assume Christian motives on one issue, you are by God morally obligated to assume such motives on other issues or stand accused of hypocrisy. And if you revel in the appointment of federal judges who refuse to recognize Brown v. Board of Education, if you condone separation of immigrant toddlers and infants from their parents at the border, if you look the other way as self-serving skullduggery is allowed to leave a militarily vulnerable and struggling ally fighting off malevolent forces that also mean us harm, at least demonstrate the good grace not to cloak your politics in Christian guise and pervert the broader mission of Christianity to the point of de facto blasphemy. Otherwise, those naively or haphazardly mixing politics and God may create greater calamities for this faith and its more wholly consistent practitioners than whether one says “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays.”
