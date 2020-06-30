Patriotism here in Central Texas generally manifests itself in strong support for U.S. troops. As citizens we must be vigilant about their safety and faraway missions. So what is one to make of reports that Russia secretly offered bounties to the Taliban for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan, including U.S. military personnel? Is an investigation into the matter even possible in this era of polarization in which every special counsel and inspector general is maligned by this administration as suspect?
However one feels about President Trump, we hope everyday citizens join us in putting aside fealty to or disdain for this president and soberly assess disturbing evidence of Russian intrigue threatening our troops’ lives in war.
Top officials in the White House were aware as early as 2019 of intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans — a full year earlier than originally reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence. The assessment was included in at least one of President Trump’s written daily intelligence briefings. Then-national security adviser John Bolton also told colleagues at the time that he briefed Trump on the intelligence assessment back in March 2019, the Associated Press reports.
One thing’s sure: The Trump administration should forget efforts to bring Russia into the G7 orbit, an effort that last month raised sharp objections from the United Kingdom and Canada (actual allies, folks). And the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee — one of the few congressional committees that has somehow avoided the partisanship that has rendered appropriate House committees ineffectual — should turn its immediate attention to this matter. The committee has already produced bipartisan reports that demonstrate conclusively Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, raising legitimate concerns about Trump’s deference to Russian President Putin.
Equally disturbing: more discord at the White House. Was the president informed about Russia placing bounties on the lives of U.S. personnel? If so, what did he then do to safeguard them? If nothing, why not? And if he was not informed, why not? By this point, ignorance of such matters flags as a viable excuse. The president won election partially because of his firm resolve and management skills. He has had more than enough time to place people at the heads of intelligence agencies and he should have realized the gravity of keeping up with daily intelligence briefings, written or verbal. It’s his job. Instead, we see evidence of a wildly dysfunctional executive branch peddling excuses and falsehoods.
Yes, comparisons to the Benghazi scandal during the beleaguered Obama administration have sprouted. Relevant? Maybe, maybe not, though we note that no less than 10 investigations — six by Republican-led congressional committees — relentlessly pursued the truth behind that 2012 debacle in which four Americans perished. Is it unreasonable that similar Republican dedication be shown in this matter?
