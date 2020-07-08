Summer 2020 has exploded into a season of justifiable uproar over police brutality and racial injustice that has unfortunately spilled over into mindless violence and provoked equally justifiable concerns over “cancel culture” amid monument-toppling across America. Which is why we welcome Baylor University’s effort to methodically and intellectually make sense of all the rage, left and right. This comes from an initiative BU regents boldly took in their June 26 “Resolution on Racial Healing and Justice” acknowledging Baylor’s historic ties to slavery and the Confederacy.
Regents’ acknowledgement includes a promised process of racial conciliation allowing Baylor to “pursue opportunities to inclusively explore and engage in significant conversations about this aspect of the institution’s past.” A 26-member Commission on Historic Campus Representations will “develop a set of observations for consideration by the board of regents and administration about how to best communicate and reflect the complete history of Baylor University for current and future generations.” This includes reviewing “all statues, monuments, buildings and other aspects of the campus in reference to their physical location, placement and naming.” Some honor individuals who supported slavery or Jim Crow attitudes.
Given impediments thrown in our way by a highly contagious virus, we hope university officials can conduct any dialogue with alumni, faculty, staff and students in smart, respectful and inclusive fashion. This should include forums which offer new voices, new perspectives, from forum to forum. Painful questions must be raised and thoughtfully addressed from all races, ethnicities and ideological perspectives, especially given legitimate concerns expressed about today’s colleges and universities way too often squelching opinions deemed “politically incorrect,” particularly conservative perspectives. Otherwise, this process will be a sham.
Few dialogues invite misunderstanding, vilification and categorization more than those on race, especially when candid. If everyone is on the same page and echoing one another, the dialogue proves no more than variations on a theme and accomplishes nothing but self-serving reaffirmation. If vigorous, healthy point/counterpoint arises, the head-shaking whispers of “racist” and “radical,” if tolerated, can swell to the point further dialogue is impossible. The trick for commission chairs is keeping all dialogue relevant, engaging and civil.
If Baylor leadership handles this right, what evolves through regents’ courageous initiative has the potential of enlightening us all, even those in McLennan County who aren’t part of the “Baylor family.” Given Waco’s history of horrific lynchings and rigorously enforced segregation laws, all of us would do well to reconsider our history, our values and our ability to forge a workable consensus moving forward. This means sharing our perspectives with one another, but it also means an even greater devotion to listening, and listening closely, and being willing to change paradigms. Are we even up to this mighty challenge? We’ll very soon see.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.