In a typical week, ABC counts on shows like “The Bachelor” and “American Idol” to deliver its biggest ratings.
But the weeks are no longer typical.
With the coronavirus crisis beginning to grip the nation last week, the most-watched program on television wasn’t a frothy reality show — it was a newscast. The Thursday night edition of ABC’s “World News Tonight” attracted 10.8 million viewers, a 21 percent spike over the show’s average for the year and a highly unusual accomplishment for a news program.
The program’s rapid ascension to the top of the Nielsen rankings was the most visible sign of the tsunami that has hit the news industry. With millions of people isolated at home and hungry for the latest information about the pandemic, the COVID-19 outbreak has sent a surge of viewers and readers to some media organizations. But it’s also threatening to drown others outright amid an economic crash.
The outbreak has created massive uncertainty about the future, including questions about whether advertisers — some of which are shutting down — will maintain their support in the face of deepening economic peril. The pandemic has already tipped some smaller news outlets into suspending publication or laying off staff, an especially agonizing decision as they struggle to cover a story with implications both global and local.
“Everyone here is working not for the paycheck but because we give a damn, and that’s why we do the journalism we do,” said Kevin Moran, executive editor of New England Newspapers, which on Tuesday announced a one-week furlough of its entire staff.
For the moment, national news providers have seen a steadily building wave of public interest, as major developments arrive multiple times per hour — reports on the spread of the virus, stock market crashes and recoveries, actions by the federal government.
Online, CNN.com, one of the world’s most-viewed news sites, had six of the seven busiest days in its history during the past week. NBCNews.com also said it has recorded four of its top five days in March. Traffic to The Washington Post and New York Times’s websites has also grown, though spokesmen for both organizations declined to provide details.
The perpetual cable ratings leader, Fox News, said its audience averaged nearly 2 million viewers per day since February, a 31 percent increase compared to last year, and 3.4 million in prime time, a 36 percent increase. With the exception of Tucker Carlson, Fox’s prime time pundits had played down the seriousness of the pandemic — and spread misinformation about it — till Friday, when President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
The picture for the news industry is more dire elsewhere, especially on the local level, which was financially troubled long before the new coronavirus made its way around the world. Faced with an abrupt halt by its advertisers, Seattle’s alternative weekly newspaper, the Stranger, laid off its 18 employees on Friday. It posted a plea for donations the same day, reading: “We need your help. ... We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different. Ninety percent of our revenue — advertising, ticketing fees, and our own events — is directly tied to people getting together in groups. The coronavirus situation has virtually eliminated this income all at once.”
