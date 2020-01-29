President Donald Trump’s defense team spent more than 10 hours over three days alternately trying to dispute the facts of the impeachment case and going on the political offensive against one of his leading 2020 rivals.
But in the final minutes of the defense presentation, Trump’s lead attorney returned to a subtle but critically important subtheme of their argument: Let the voters decide the president’s fate.
Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, closed out Tuesday with a break-the-glass strategy designed to steer even the most skeptical of Trump’s Republican critics away from calling witnesses or even considering voting to convict the president.
“Most importantly, most importantly,” Cipollone said, explaining what he asked of them, “to respect and defend the sacred right of every American to vote and to choose their president. The election is only months away. The American people are entitled to choose their president.”
This has always been the ultimate fallback strategy for Trump’s lawyers. Even if senators find the president guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, they should not administer Trump the political death penalty because the 2020 campaign has already begun.
So much so that Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., bolted once Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. gaveled Tuesday’s session shut before 3 p.m., the earliest weekday ending so far, giving her enough time to race to Iowa to campaign ahead of Monday’s critical caucus in the fight for the 2020 Democratic nomination.
This line of defense became more critical after Sunday’s New York Times report that former national security adviser John Bolton had sent a book manuscript to the White House for review, including allegations that Trump ordered nearly $400 million in security aid to be withheld until Ukraine announced investigations that would benefit the president politically.
What had seemed like a glidepath to witness blocking and swift acquittal, perhaps by Saturday, hit a roadblock as GOP senators voiced new concern about hearing what Bolton had to say.
Till then, the White House had stonewalled the House probe, denying both evidence and witnesses. On Saturday, in their brief opening remarks, Trump’s legal team referred to the effort to remove the president as its own form of “massive election interference,” the very accusation lodged against Trump for his actions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
By Monday evening, Cipollone gave a more direct “let the voters decide” mantra, a position he returned to in his closing remarks Tuesday afternoon. It almost gave license to GOP senators to, preferably in hushed tones, admit that the president might have done something wrong but that the ultimate jury is the American people, who will cast their ballots in November.
But Cipollone’s client — famous for labeling “perfect” a call to Zelensky that set off this investigation — is not willing to cede an inch of ground when it comes to right and wrong.
He does not want Republicans to admit he did anything wrong in his bid to pressure Zelensky to start investigations into Trump’s political rivals, which has left Republicans in an awkward dance outside the Senate chamber.
The anti-Russia hawks have struggled the most trying to explain Trump’s delay of $391 million in congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine — in the midst of the fight against Russian aggression, they feared angering a president whose loyalty among GOP voters is fierce.
By Tuesday, they finally felt a little more free to simply defend the president by saying that nothing he did warrants his removal from office. Alan Dershowitz, the celebrity lawyer and emeritus Harvard law professor, spent an hour Monday evening outlining his belief that nothing Trump had been accused of necessitated his ouster from office.
Cornyn’s reasoning
Citing Dershowitz’s discussion of “corrupt motive,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, explained that any president who is doing something that is constitutionally acceptable — such as leveraging foreign aid for a nation to fight corruption — is within his rights, even if the demand is one that will benefit the president personally.
“There may be mixed purposes; one, policy-wise, and the other political,” Cornyn said, paraphrasing Dershowitz’s defense.
Does Cornyn acknowledge that Trump’s bigger motivation was to influence his own 2020 reelection?
“At best there were mixed motives, that there was a policy decision that had incidental, personal political benefits,” Cornyn said. “But if that’s the standard, then you’re going to make impeachment the new normal, and we might as well kiss elections goodbye.”
It was not quite a full admission that Trump did something wrong, but Republicans finally felt that Dershowitz had given them a legal basis for their decisions to block witnesses and ultimately vote to acquit the president.
But, in between their attacks on former vice president Joe Biden’s family and relitigating 2016 controversies, the president’s legal team found ways to circle back to their slightly more reasonable position for those Republicans who feel that Trump has acted against U.S. interests in Ukraine.
“At the end of the day, the most important thought is this: This choice belongs to the American people. They will get to make it months from now,” Cipollone said during Monday’s closing remarks.
He argued that there was “no basis” in the facts of the case or the Constitution, but the experienced lawyer understood that a critical bloc of his jury felt uncomfortable with the latest development regarding Bolton. So he went back to the fail-safe answer: “I would urge you to quickly come to that conclusion so we can go have an election.”
In a marathon impeachment trial, senators walk to stay focused or pass the time with a fidget spinner
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., a hawk on matters related to Russia, appreciated that touch because he felt that the bar for impeaching and removing a president is higher than for federal judges serving lifetime appointments.
“Which has been historically the place on elective office. That’s what it was for Johnson,” Lankford said before Tuesday’s session started.
In 1868, when Congress was dominated by Republicans, they tried to impeach Andrew Johnson in a highly politicized setting. Just a few Senate votes saved Johnson, who went on to lose the Democratic nomination later that year, as Ulysses S. Grant won the election. So, knowing the vast majority of GOP votes were in his pocket, Cipollone ended his pitch Tuesday by aiming at those few wavering Republicans and possibly one or two Democrats.
“The American people are entitled to choose their president,” he said. “Overturning the last election and massively interfering with the upcoming one would cause serious and lasting damage.”
