You can blame President Trump for a litany of mistakes in his response to the coronavirus, but he got one thing right on Wednesday: “We have to help everybody. It was nobody’s fault.”
No component of the economy will be left untouched by the virus, leaving policymakers to perform triage on a litany of groups lining up for help. Among those asking for assistance: airlines, cruise lines, hotels, theater owners, restaurants, casinos and retailers. As Congress puts together legislation to rescue the economy, it needs to balance federal generosity between citizens and corporations much better than it did in 2008, after the financial crisis.
The coronavirus crisis and the global financial meltdown started very differently, but there are clear echoes of 2008 already now. The unprecedented, abrupt halt we’ve had in economic activity as a result of quarantines and social isolation has panicked investors, creating stress in financial markets. The combination has pushed J.P. Morgan economists to forecast a jaw-dropping 14 percent contraction in U.S. growth in the second quarter. It could end up being worse, depending on epidemiology and the policy response.
That leaves companies vulnerable, particularly small and medium-sized businesses whose cash flow will disappear. But even more vulnerable are their workers. With demand falling off a cliff, the most at-risk employees are in hourly services jobs — waiters and waitresses, dry cleaners, shop owners — who will lose their jobs because they have no one to serve. Worse, the loss in income could turn a short-term cash-flow problem into fundamental bankruptcies for individuals and firms. With no demand, otherwise perfectly stable businesses will wind up going bust by the time the crisis passes, leaving laid-off workers with no jobs to return to.
Who takes the losses?
The federal government has a clear role to play in mitigating as much of this as possible, protecting the most vulnerable in society, helping businesses stay afloat until the crisis has subsided and supporting industries that are vital to the economy. The problem is that there will inevitably be losses involved, and the government will have to decide how to spread the costs among the U.S. Treasury, Wall Street investors, companies and workers.
The last time, we got the balance all wrong, and that helped fuel the rise of populism. In 2008, Congress passed a $700 billion bailout for the U.S. banking industry, AIG Inc. received $180 billion in loans from the Federal Reserve and bankrupt auto companies were given nearly $81 billion in taxpayer funds. These actors were all rightly deemed to be systemically important, but the lasting legacy has been a feeling that Wall Street got bailed out while regular people were left alone to lose their jobs and homes.
For this reason, administration officials have gone out of their way to avoid even using the word “bailout.” Discussing government assistance on Capitol Hill last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a House panel, “I want to be clear: This is not bailouts. We are not looking for bailouts.”
Congress may also have learned its lesson. The biggest component of the latest aid bill being discussed is $500 billion in direct payments to Americans over two months, a quick way to get cash to those who desperately need it to make rent or pay bills. Another $300 billion has been earmarked for bridge loans to small- and medium-sized companies that need financing for a few months to survive the crisis.
But there is an additional $200 billion dedicated to lending and loan guarantees for industries hit particularly hard by the pandemic, including $50 billion specifically earmarked for airlines. That’s more than three times the size of the industry’s bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks. The argument for the aid is that a functioning airline industry is crucial for the U.S. economy, not only because it employs so many workers but also because it enables a lot of other economic activity.
And yet, the biggest airlines spent 96 percent of their free cash flow in the last decade on buying back their own shares of stock. Why use taxpayer money to help out companies that goose their stock price rather than saving the funds for a rainy day?
The hotel industry is also likely to receive some bailout money. Hotels are a significant source of employment, particularly for lower-income workers. Like airlines, they also facilitate business activity. They’ve gotten a sympathetic hearing, but designing a bailout will be tricky, given the president is a well-known hotel owner and would personally benefit.
Lessons from 2008
One imperative is to impose conditions on any lending, something that didn’t happen in 2008. Bailed-out firms should not be allowed to use federal money for buybacks or dividends or to line CEOs’ pockets. But this can be a slippery slope: There is a risk policymakers might force firms to accept conditions that aren’t in line with the efficient functioning of their business. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for example, suggested that loans should be contingent on firms explaining how they will shift supply chains back to the United States. A group of Democratic senators have insisted loans should require carbon emissions cuts. These constraints on how a business operates would be counterproductive.
The cruise industry and theaters are less important. Cruise ships have been hit hard by the crisis, but they should be left to go bust. Miami would feel the pinch, but cruise operators don’t have a systemic role in the economy and are mostly registered abroad, anyway. Movie theaters may be psychologically important, but they aren’t systemically so — and they’ll likely be left without a bailout.
Instead, the money that could otherwise go to cruise operators and movie theaters should be redeployed toward keeping workers across all industries in their jobs. This can be done by introducing work-sharing schemes, whereby employees are put on part-time contracts so they remain on the payroll and can claim unemployment insurance. This significantly reduces the payroll burden for firms, but it also requires better federal funding of unemployment insurance.
So far, the fiscal response has been too slow and too small, but at least it’s aimed to get money to people and small businesses that need it quickly. 2008 sowed the seeds of backlash across the political spectrum, from the tea party to the Occupy Wall Street movement. The stakes are high for doing better this time and making sure small businesses and regular people aren’t shortchanged. Fortunately, with more financial rescue packages likely to follow and at least $1 trillion at play, lawmakers and the White House will have a few chances to get this right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.