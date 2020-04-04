As Americans face a crisis of unprecedented dimensions and scope, the federal government has been painfully slow to act, and prone to conflicting information that hampers rather than aids doctors’ efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the president grimly presented a “best-case” scenario in which 100,000 to 240,000 Americans would die, rather than over 2 million if we fail to contain the virus. But even the smaller end of the estimated range would constitute a catastrophic loss of life that requires immediate action and the adoption of strict social-distancing measures.
State and local leaders have made tough but courageous calls to slow the spread of the coronavirus and health-care workers, police, grocery store clerks and postal carriers are on the front lines to keep the rest of us safe, healthy and fed. But as we wait for the federal leadership that is deeply needed to manage this challenge, most ordinary Americans feel at a loss for our role in this struggle. What can we do? What is our role?
The true strength, even genius, of the United States lies in our civil society and our capacity to come together in pursuit of seemingly impossible projects. This strength did not just appear: It is the product of a long history stretching back to our colonial past, of choices made by ordinary Americans in ordinary and sometimes, as now, extraordinary circumstances. It is on that history we need to draw now. Remembering the stories of ordinary Americans organizing broadly, rapidly, effectively and on their own to protect one another throughout our history may offer inspiration as we address and heal from COVID-19.
A printer’s pragmatism
It was 1747, a generation before the American Revolution. The British Empire, including its North American colonies, was at war with France and Spain. Enemy privateers surveyed the North American coastline and identified the Quaker city of Philadelphia as a rich, soft target. Quakers believed it was a sin to take up arms, even in self-defense and so, alone among Britain’s colonies, Pennsylvania had no militia. It had no defense infrastructure of any kind. Not so much as a cannon. That summer French and Spanish privateers landed on the banks of the Delaware Bay, attacked and robbed farms and even kidnapped people. Inhabitants feared these attacks were a prelude to a gathering assault on the city itself. However, the local government did absolutely nothing.
Into the impasse stepped the local printer, Benjamin Franklin. “Where,” he asked, “shall we seek for Succour and Protection? The Government we are immediately under denies it to us.” But of course pragmatic Franklin had the answer: Philadelphians must do it for themselves. He called on his fellow citizens to form an association for mutual defense. “Where a Government takes proper Measures to protect the People under its care,” Franklin asserted, the association would have been “unnecessary and unjustifiable.” In Pennsylvania, however, “and perhaps if you search the World through, you will find it in our [province] only,” the government refused to defend its citizens from attack. By reneging on that responsibility, the government ceded to its citizens the right to take matters into their own hands. It had become the duty of citizens to act on their own. “All we want,” Franklin urged, “is Order, Discipline, and a few Cannon.”
Philadelphians responded overwhelmingly to Franklin’s call. Within days, a public mass meeting yielded 500 volunteers, and in just a few more weeks pacifist Philadelphia was treated to the sight of extralegal militia companies drilling through its streets. By the spring of 1748 at least half the adult white male population of the city was involved, and women and even pacifists found plenty of ways to sustain the militia in support capacities or through monetary donations. On the edge of the city, the volunteers of the Defense Association built not one but two forts with newly-purchased cannon bristling out from the breastworks. Within weeks, Philadelphia transformed itself from a soft target to a city animated by civic purpose and prepared to defend itself. And all without its formal government.
In the end, the Defense Association never fired a shot in defense of the city. Even as the volunteers drilled in the streets, diplomats in Europe were negotiating an end to the war, though it would take months for that news to reach Philadelphia — or the privateers threatening the city. One naysayer scoffed that the whole project had been a complete waste of time and money. But the Defense Association, however, had served its immediate purpose: no privateers ever attacked the city, and the volunteers’ stout efforts may have made the critical difference.
The association served other ends as well, unforeseen in 1747. It created the blueprint for Philadelphians going forward, showing them that in times of crisis, they could unite on their own, without government direction or sanction, to defend their community. They would use that knowledge to form three more extralegal militias in the colonial period, most famously and enduringly in 1775 when Paul Revere clattered into town with the news that blood had been shed at Lexington and Concord.
Today Americans are facing a crisis unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes. Many of us feel frustrated, as did 18th-century Philadelphians, by the sluggish pace of government response, which might have averted or at least diminished the threat. But Benjamin Franklin and the men and women of his generation understood that tremendous power lies in us, in the people, in individual community members making daily decisions to help one another.
This global pandemic calls once again on our courage and fortitude as individuals and community members. Social distancing doesn’t feel very grand or heroic. It feels lonely, tiresome, even overwhelming. But by keeping our distance to slow the spread of disease and mitigate the strain on our health-care system, we can protect one another. And if (or when) social distancing works to avert the catastrophic spread of COVID-19 and the collapse of our health system, critics may scoff, as they did with the Defense Association, that none of it was necessary. A lot of effort for nothing. A drain on our economy.
Ignore that noise. Today we are still mere days into this crisis. If the example of Italy gives us any insight into the future, it is that worse is yet to come and whatever misinformation comes our way, from whatever source no matter how highly placed, we must stay the course. We must defend our communities with the most effective tool in our arsenal: social distancing.
We may feel alone and separated in our homes; we may feel helpless. We are neither. We are waging our own defense of our communities. It is our common purpose and united action that defines, connects and strengthens us. Union, as Franklin reminds us, “make[s] us strong and even formidable.” We must transform the narrative and frame ourselves not as fragmented shut-ins but as united defenders of nothing less than our neighbors and our nation.
How much we wish the problem could be solved, as in Franklin’s day, with “a few cannon!” Alas, cannon have no proven efficacy against COVID-19, but the other two parts of Franklin’s formula do: “All we want is Order [and] Discipline.” Our own past reminds us that we have the capacity for both within us.
