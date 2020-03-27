Annmarie Brennan, of Wallingford, waves from a balcony to son Mark Brennan, who holds a handmade sign from a nearby hill that reads "Miss U" at Masonicare's Home Health Center in Wallingford, Conn., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Brennan has visited his 76-year-old mother at Masonicare's Home Health Center on weekends for 12 years. That routine ended recently when the facility restricted building access due to the coronavirus crisis.