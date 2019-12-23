On Dec. 24, 1944, one of the largest air attacks of World War II ensued when more than 3,000 planes were dispatched against German forces during the Ardennes Counteroffensive. This Allied air attack might have seemed just another day’s work during this pivotal conflict, also known as the Battle of the Bulge.
Indeed, heavy dread would normally dominate another day of war, but this day was different. Everyone was eager, ready to go. During mission briefing at RAF Lavenham, England, that morning, we were reminded how desperate the situation was on the ground in the Ardennes and how our troops there looked desperately for air support. We were instructed to enter below 20,000 feet so our men on the ground could not only see help coming but hear the roar of our engines to boost their morale. The following is an account of the event on Christmas Eve 1944.
As purported, a young German scientist discovered an unusual weather phenomenon developing out over the North Sea. This weather condition was rare, but it had happened before in Northern Europe resulting in extremely heavy fog covering the entire continent. The forecast was passed on to German high command, resulting in a counteroffensive against Allied forces approaching from the west. Knowing German forces would be safe from Allied air power grounded across the Channel in Great Britain, German commanders launched their Panzer tank divisions as well as streams of ground personnel as the fog moved in.
For eight days and nights the fog proved so dense that even in England delivery trucks on base had to be escorted by flashlight. Surprised Allied forces in the Ardennes retreated under heavy fire and troop movement. Weather remained unchanged as our troops continued to pull back. Day after day we in grounded Allied air forces sat helpless . Losses were such that many Air Force personnel were sent to the front for support. One week passed.
Then finally at midnight Dec. 23 the fog lifted as suddenly as it had come. Awakened in very early morning by noise of planes, engines warming and testing, trucks moving, teletypes chattering, we knew what was happening. In the sky the stars looked like polished diamonds. All across the British Isles activities were bustling, preparing for maximum effort.
When time came to go, 36-year-old Brig. Gen. Fred Castle assumed leadership. Under his command the Eighth Air Force raced toward its targets. Yet as our crew approached the runway and prepared for takeoff, an electrical failure arose. The cockpit crew determined through extensive tests that our plane was not airworthy. We returned to the flight line to switch planes. Some 12 minutes were required to transfer parachutes, flak vests, logs, etc., leaving us some 40 miles behind. More time passed before word came that our squadron was under attack. Gen. Castle ordered us to join another squadron in the mission.
The trick now: finding a new group of warriors that would accept us. We had heard that odd planes or even odd wings (three-plane flights) were not all that easy to attach. First, you had to identify your situation, giving acceptable reasons for why you even wanted to join. You had to give proper identification. And there was a daily password — something familiar to us such as Yankee Stadium or Grand Canyon, something readily recognized by Americans. Finally, after we were accepted, we needed to know where we were bound and what our specific mission was. We were told: Our mission was to destroy a long steel girder bridge over a wide river. We were instructed to drop our bombs in coordination with the lead aircraft.
The reason any Allied squadron was reluctant to accept the odd, orphaned airplane: The Germans had a history of patching up old planes that had been shot down, then filling them with machine guns, the better to come up and enter an Allied group through fake ID or to fall in behind and hide in the contrails bombers created.
You have to remember we were bombing bridges and other targets that just a few days before were in territory we had occupied but had surrendered during the bold German counteroffensive. Anyway, we were at a very low altitude and, after the dropping of bombs, we could easily see the results. We could not see the results of our own drop but we could see the wrecked bridge in the water as we gathered at our rally point for the flight back home.
It was only after we returned from this mission that we learned our original squadron, and it alone, had been hit hard by some 60 ME-109 German fighter planes. The entire squadron, 13 planes (actually 12 without us), had engaged in battle. Our P-51 fighter escort had been delayed as they were stationed at the only place on the continent where the fog had not lifted. Reports indicated five consecutive waves of 12 German fighters had attacked. Nine of our planes were reportedly knocked out and had either crashed or force-landed in Belgium. Thirty-four men died including Gen. Castle, who selflessly ordered his crew to bail out. He was attempting to guide his crippled plane safely away from troops and civilians on the ground, by then being over friendly territory. Amidst all this he perished. His courage later garnered him the Medal of Honor.
When we returned to base and our pilot walked into 836th squadron headquarters, our squadron commander, who did not fly this particular mission, exclaimed: “Man, I’m looking at a ghost.” He had been mistakenly informed that our crew along with eight others had been shot down or emergency-landed in Belgium.
This account is important only if it sheds light for those not fully aware of this campaign and how the outcome hastened the day of victory in Europe months later. Those troops who fought and suffered on the ground never received the gratitude and recognition they deserved. For all of us involved, the memory lives on. Their courage, sacrifice and resolve explain why the men and women of this era remain America’s greatest generation.
