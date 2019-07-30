Wesley Null is Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and Institutional Effectiveness at Baylor University. This column from 2018 is republished at the request of a retired teacher: “I retired from education five years ago at the age of 80 and can recall how fulfilling and enjoyable my first 34 years were as an elementary teacher. My last 30 were nothing but frustration and confusion because of societal issues and state mandates. I frequently threw up my hands and thought that not even God could do what is expected of the present-day elementary teacher.”