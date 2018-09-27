If you’ve paid attention to the news over the last 10 years, you’ve likely heard debate about our nation’s health-care system. In many respects it seems Americans have a “sick-care” system instead.
We visit our clinics most often when we’re already sick. Physicians are paid almost exclusively for treating sick patients. This model is financially burdensome. Environments and behavior, which can be changed, are at the root of most illness, yet only 4 percent of our $2.3 trillion health-care budget is spent to promote health and prevent illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control, chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity affect half of Americans and account for 75 percent of health-care spending. Because chronic conditions are preventable with lifestyle and environmental changes centering on risk factors such as diet and physical activity, our current models of care and funding don’t make financial sense. More money should be invested in creating healthy environments that lead to healthy behaviors.
With generous support from the Episcopal Health Foundation’s Community Centered Health Home (CCHH) Initiative, Waco’s Family Health Center is engaged in creating a more efficient health-care model. A CCHH clinic acknowledges factors beyond the exam room that affect patients’ health and participates in changing them. Family Health Center is doing this alongside community partners by addressing diet, physical activity, health-harming legal needs, access to green space and community policy decisions.
Family Health Center, along with our partners at World Hunger Relief Inc., have implemented a prescription-for-produce program. Physicians write prescriptions for fresh produce; World Hunger Relief delivers it to four clinics. Patients then fill produce prescriptions at their clinic, much as they’d pick up medication from the pharmacy.
Caregivers can also write prescriptions for exercise. With exercise equipment and fitness advisers provided by Baylor University, patients can redeem their prescriptions at FHC’s Wellness Center in the Madison Cooper Community Clinic.
FHC providers prescribe legal services to patients. Greater Waco Legal Services is teaming with the Madison Cooper Community Clinic to form a medical-legal partnership aimed at helping patients address their health-harming legal needs as individuals and on behalf of groups when clusters or trends are identified.
FHC has even made property available for the development of a health-promoting community gathering space. Next to FHC’s main site on Colcord between 15th and 18th streets, and guided by the expertise of Dr. Aime Sommerfeld-Lillard, this park-like garden space offers clinic staff and neighbors a place to nurture their physical, mental, and social well-being.
Family Health Center physicians also serve on working groups of the Prosper Waco initiative. As part of a “Health in All Policies” approach, FHC physicians and staff collaborate with other community members to embed health considerations in decision-making on a broad range of efforts influencing health.
There are several ways in which you can be involved, including contacting Family Health Center Development Director Carlos Hinojosa to contribute financially to any of these projects and getting in touch with Rachel Ledbetter, FHC’s volunteer program coordinator, to volunteer your time and expertise.