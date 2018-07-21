In these days when all the world seems to be imploding, I don’t know what is mine to do. I turn my heart to this and then to that and the next day there is a new insult to humanity and nature. I dizzy myself with the actions around me that I find abhorrent, immoral and unAmerican. Where do I focus when there no longer is a greater vision? I gave up asking “How much worse can it get?” as I did in the early days. Now I know there is no limit to how bad it can get. We witness a freefall of narcissism that builds like a snowball racing downhill, growing ever bigger as it flings protests aside effortlessly.
Maybe the better metaphor is the lava continuously spewing from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano. It erupts at will, sending lava throughout cities and destroying everything in its path. Just as we think the flow may be abating, a new eruption occurs — and once again we are engulfed in smoke and chaos.
It is as if President Trump is an evil wizard who twirls his cavernous cape round himself, catching up in it all our hopes for equality, truth, decency, diversity, connection and mercy. Believe me, I have no end of metaphors.
Someone asked me recently what I’m doing in retirement. I told them I’ve begun a new vocation: social activist. But the number of social injustices raining down on us is catastrophic. We are caught in a mudslide of destruction because our firm foundations of ethics and truth are so severely eroded. We are caught in the natural catastrophes we see every night in the news. They are our new reality. Is this Armageddon?
A friend asked me the other day if I could write an editorial about what’s going on in the world. I looked at him bleakly and said, “I wouldn’t know where to begin.”
Get out and vote — Yes! Protest against injustice — Yes! Write your congresspersons — Yes! Pray, pray and pray — Yes!
Each seems like the spotty drops of moisture that fall into the heat of a Texas summer day — a cruel promise of rain that doesn’t materialize.
I want to grow 50 feet tall and stomp around the earth shouting, “Stop it! You are all behaving badly! No more! Can’t you see you’re destroying each other?”
I went to see the documentary on Fred Rogers titled “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” I admit, I longed to hear his gentle voice, to witness his sincerity and his unconditional love. I was absolutely undone by his kindness and determination to treat each child with respect. “I love you just the way you are.”
I wept. I learned later from many friends that they wept too. After the hate-filled rhetoric from Washington, D.C., and across the nation, to be bathed in gentleness and acceptance was cathartic.
Our nation has become a fiery feud between the Hatfields and the McCoys. We used to worry about bipartisanship across the aisle and now we worry about it across the country. I still believe that most of us in the extended families just want to sit under the oak tree, drink lemonade and remember the family stories that initially shaped us.
Perhaps it will take our tears to put out the lava flow. If so, cry. Cry for all that we took for granted, for all we let slip away. I’ll hold you while you cry and you hold me while I cry. I only know this. We each long to be seen, valued and appreciated. We each long to be loved just the way we are. We each long to be loved.
Society mocked Fred Rogers for what it saw as his simplistic message of love, yet there is nothing harder in the world to do than to love your neighbor. It’s been 50 years since Mr. Rogers said it, millennia since Jesus said it, and we still haven’t done it. We must try again.