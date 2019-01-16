Over the next few days the good people of Waco may notice upwards of 4,000 Masons plus a significant number of spouses and family members coming to town for their annual meeting. As many local citizens probably know, this is an annual event that has been occurring in Waco every year since 1903. The large Grand Lodge building on Columbus Avenue has been the home of this annual meeting since 1949. As representatives of 791 local lodges throughout Texas come together to elect leadership, vote on changes to the Texas Masonic Constitution and hear reports, life-long friendships are renewed and fellowship is enjoyed by all.
For most of the 116 years that the Grand Lodge meeting has been held in Waco, the annual meeting has yielded a large amount of economic activity, whether it was in past years when the meeting was held before Christmas or in the past couple of years when it is now scheduled in the middle of January. We’re happy to be guests of Waco and spend our time and money enjoying Waco’s many sites and rich history. Obviously, Waco is a good choice for the Grand Lodge meeting, partly because of the centralized location in Texas but also because Waco serves as the site for dozens of other meetings of related Masonic organizations each year. The people of Waco have shown the Masons of Texas great courtesy and a warm welcome during the times of our annual visits.
Many Texans know a great deal about Freemasonry — a shorthand way of talking about “Ancient Free and Accepted Masons” — because hundreds of thousands of Masons have been members since the early days of the Republic of Texas. Yet millions of Texans know almost nothing about the organizations. Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity, the modern movement having grown from an effort by four lodges in London cooperating to form a Grand Lodge (in 1717) that would meet annually and charter new lodges. The Masonic movement came to Texas by way of Louisiana. Many prominent Americans have been Masons including more than one-fourth of the U.S. presidents (including Washington, both Roosevelts and Truman); many of the founders of Texas (such as Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston); many heroes of the Alamo (including Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie); more than two-thirds of the Baylor University presidents (including Pat Neff and Abner McCall); and many other notable Americans including Mark Twain, John Wayne, “Buffalo Bill” Cody, early-day explorers Lewis and Clark, J. Edgar Hoover and Arnold Palmer.
Although we have been criticized and misunderstood by many folks, we are not a religion, not a political organization and not a conspiracy to control society. We are a fraternity of men who believe in God and commit to uphold the highest possible values. We aspire to take good men and make them better. We support a variety of charitable causes through the many branches of Masonry, including children’s hospitals, orphans programs and scholarships and literacy for children. Many lodges contribute to the support of widows and families of departed Masons. Much of the charitable work done by Masons and Masonic organizations is not publicized, but is done quietly because it is the result of promises that Masons make to one another. Perhaps the greatest thing that happens among Masons is the friendship and brotherhood in the lodges.
In recent years, there has been a discussion in the public media about the impact that the Internet has had on social interaction in general and on nonprofit organizations in particular. Many of the organizations that have played a role in building our nation and state have seen declining memberships the past couple of decades. Masons are no exception. We have significantly fewer members and an aging membership when compared to 50 years ago. Like many other social and civic organizations, the Texas Freemasons have the same aspirations and values that we have had since our organization was introduced just before the founding of the republic and later the State of Texas. People meeting face to face still offer the greatest opportunity for building our society. The fraternity of Freemasonry continues to take good men and make them better.
Thank you, Waco, for hosting the Texas Grand Masonic Lodge for more than 100 years.