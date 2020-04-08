Almost 60 years have passed since I, a newly minted Navy ensign, joined my first ship, the USS Shangri-La (CVA-38), anchored off an Italian resort. For most of the next three years, I sailed, lived, dined (well, we had napkins and napkin rings), trained, worked, stood watches and “went on the beach” with the other junior officers assigned to the ship.
Navy ships, even aircraft carriers (and Shangri-La was an old carrier, a veteran of World War II, far smaller than today’s super carriers), are crowded. We lived in close quarters, almost never alone, sharing tiny cabins. Coming from all across the country, from different backgrounds and different universities and colleges, we became friends almost out of necessity.
Even after we individually left the ship and went on with our lives, all but one of us in the civilian world, we remained friends, meeting for occasional reunions, visiting in small groups, standing up for one another at our weddings. We communicated at first by telephone and letters, but for the last 25 years by the instant magic of email.
Time has taken its toll. Of the group, several have “departed the ship,” their deaths marked and mourned.
A couple of weeks ago, “sheltering in place” with my wife at home, I became curious about my old shipmates. All now in our early 80s, we are obviously in the twilight of our lives and even more vulnerable to illness, especially to this new threat if health experts are to be believed. I drafted an update on my current life, including living daily with the threat of COVID-19 in Central Texas, then sent it off to all on the instant wings of email.
Hardly had I dispatched the message than responses starting showing up in my inbox, four within an hour, 16 by the weekend, only two yet to be heard from. Emails arrived from sea to shining sea, three from Sarasota, Florida, another from just outside St. Petersburg, and a fifth Floridian in Ponte Vedra, a few miles from our old home port.
Responses came from a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio; Columbia, South Carolina; Wilmington, North Carolina; and deep in rural Vermont. Two messages from suburban New Yorkers came along with a response from one of us in Woodland Hills in California’s San Fernando Valley. Two messages arrived from shipmates in Atlanta, one of them informing us of the death, only two days earlier, of another shipmate’s wife in Georgia’s Sea Islands.
The last, from Dallas, called me Sunday, then circulated an email.
All reported that they were well or at least not laid low by any new ailments. Given their residences and reported lifestyles, all seem to be in comfortable financial situations. Sheltering in place was the common denominator, and one of the New Yorkers, already vacationing in Sarasota, had decided not to return to New York, fortunately having access to a friend’s condo.
And contrary to current statistics, all but one have kept the same wives, all of whom they married while on active duty or soon afterward. All the couples have children, grandchildren and even a few greats, spread across the United States (and a few abroad). Our politics are even more diverse than they were six decades ago but, just as then, back when the old Navy maxim banning sex and politics from discussion in the wardroom applied, we have never let our individual views on either topic intrude upon our friendship.
As children of the “Greatest Generation,” we’ve never hesitated to appreciate that we are members of the “Most Fortunate Generation.” Our parents, our educations, our time in the Navy were great gifts, elements which helped us succeed and live into secure old age. While now threatened by plague and a sense of the unknown hovering about it, all of us communicated an air of confidence.
Yes, from among our number and families, there may be casualties, but our mutual friendship, almost 60 years in the making and still strong, forms a bond which no pandemic can break.
Friendships such as ours, shared memories and the personal optimism which has brought us this far help enable us to face the current crisis with confidence, the confidence that we and our nation can individually and collectively overcome this challenge. My group may be too young to have heard FDR’s “Nothing to fear but fear itself” address, but we were brought up to believe and practice it. Among this group of old shipmates, the words remain just as applicable today.
