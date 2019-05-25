Memorial Day’s arrival brings different and significant meaning and memories for me. I’m old enough to recall Memorial Days dating back to World War II and Korea. I’ve been to Arlington, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall and U.S. military cemeteries in Europe. I have seen flag-draped caskets returning home. I understand the day and why we so solemnly mark it each year.
But more than that, I remember friends and the bonds of friendship which arise from my military service.
Fifty-four years have passed since I departed Shangri-La, the ship which had been my home for three years. The bell on the quarterdeck rang, the boatswain’s pipe trilled, and I was ceremonially shorebound in one of the ship’s boats across the great Bay of Naples, leaving the friends I had made and with whom I had trained, worked, lived, dined and been a part of the country’s national defense.
While the attrition of time has reduced our numbers, I still have those friends. The friendships are as meaningful today as they were more than a half-century ago. We had joined the ship, coming from homes across America, yet having shared the experiences of the Navy’s Officer Candidate School or of university Navy ROTC programs. Those of us who remain live in every corner of the country, from Maine to South Florida, from Washington’s Olympic Peninsula to California’s San Fernando Valley, from Chicago’s suburbs to rural Pennsylvania, in North Dallas, and in Waco.
But time and distance have not altered those friendships and the memories of our time together. Our ship long ago went to scrap, but the advent of the Internet, email and even social media have kept us closer than a phone call away. Since 1992, every two years, we’ve traveled to meet in coastal cities on the Atlantic and Gulf to renew friendship and tell a few sea stories. Time, however, has taken its bitter toll. A few have died. Meanwhile, physical disabilities and advancing age make travel more challenging for many of us.
Inevitably, the day will come when I and my shipmates have only our individual memories. But on future Memorial Days, those memories will serve us exceedingly well, enabling us to recall those moments when our ship, in foreign seas far from home, played an integral role in our nation’s defense. Back then, our potential enemy was more highly visible and more immediately threatening than are today’s foes.
The USSR maintained enormous military forces. Soviet ships and aircraft were frequently visible in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic. In retrospect, the Soviet threat may well have been overestimated, but the USSR was no less an “evil empire” controlling much of Central and Eastern Europe, maintaining strong alliances in the Middle East and charting designs of world dominance. U.S. ground and air forces in Western Europe, along with the U.S. Sixth Fleet (of which my ship was often a part), constantly deployed in the Mediterranean and formed principal barriers to Soviet ambitions.
Amidst the long hours of training and working, night watches, weeks at sea and stressful air operations which make life aboard an aircraft carrier especially tense, my shipmates and I enjoyed the other side of the coin, big bites of memorable apples.
While our ship visited some ports hardly worth a letter home, the privilege allowed us ashore in some grand and memorable destinations. The Navy and Shangri-La took us to ports and made possible visits to nearby inland cities that tourists paid (and still pay) substantially to see. I’ll never forget a Christmas season anchored off Naples, beginning with Bob Hope and Ann-Margret on the flight deck, then the train to Rome for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Fully as memorable as the port calls and times ashore were afternoons and evenings “on the beach” in Navy parlance, with my friends and shipmates. Of course, there was another side of this coin, the fifty-percent rule which required half of the ship’s company to remain aboard in every port, all departments adequately manned and ready to put to sea on short notice. Add the caveat which required carriers to anchor out, far from the “fleet landing” served by the ship’s boats, able to up anchor and get underway almost immediately. Still, I recall all too many nights, the bright lights and hot spots of the French or Riviera or some other glamorous port.
Fifty-seven years have passed since I joined Shangri-La in the bay which holds the Italian resorts of Rapallo, Santa Margherita and Portofino. In Shangri-La, I made the friends and formed the bonds which mark this and every Memorial Day for me. I salute the service of all those who have worn the uniforms of the U.S. military since the Revolution, today and in the years to come, but my Memorial Day is a day of personal memories, the memories of those with whom I served, our times together at home and abroad, and the friendships which we shared then and throughout the years. I’m sure that each of my shipmates and friends will stop for a moment to recall and salute those who have left us, “absent friends” in the traditional naval toast, departed the ship but not forgotten.