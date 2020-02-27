The Texas oil and natural gas industry is breaking records left and right and every Texan is benefitting. Beyond the massive production that is securing our energy future, state and local taxes and state royalties paid by the oil and natural gas industry last year reached the highest total in Texas history — a whopping $16.3 billion. These funds directly support public education, roads, universities, first responders, health care and more. In fact, every aspect of life in Texas positively benefits from a robust oil and natural gas industry, whether you live near the oil patch or not.
Since 2007, the Texas oil and natural gas industry has paid more than $149 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties — a figure that doesn’t include the economic impact of oil and natural gas payrolls or real estate taxes paid on office buildings. Here’s a look at how Texas puts oil and natural gas tax and royalty revenue to good use for Texans:
Most Texans may know that our state has an Economic Stabilization Fund, more commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund. They may not know, however, that other than interest from the Fund itself, 100 percent of the money in the Rainy Day Fund comes from taxes paid by oil and natural gas companies.
During the last legislative session, lawmakers allocated more than $6 billion from the Rainy Day Fund to support many essential programs and initiatives. The Texas Teacher Retirement System received $1.1 billion to be invested in the pension fund and to finance an additional payment for retired teachers. And $840 million went to the Texas Water Development Board to fund flood-risk maps and grant funding for flood-related projects. The Texas Education Agency received $807 million to help school districts impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Some $445 million was directed to the Health and Human Services Commission to improve state hospital facilities, and $125 million went toward grants to counties to plan, maintain and reconstruct roads.
Texas schools, universities and counties directly benefit from oil and natural gas royalties and property taxes each and every year. Last year, 98 percent of the state’s oil and natural gas royalties were deposited into the Permanent University Fund (PUF) and Permanent School Fund (PSF), which support Texas public education. In just one year’s time, the PUF received $1.02 billion and the PSF received $1.11 billion in oil and natural gas royalties, the highest totals ever. Texas school districts directly received $1.54 billion in property taxes from mineral properties producing oil and natural gas, pipelines and gas utilities. Counties received $398.7 million in oil and natural gas mineral property taxes.
Clearly, oil and natural gas does more than fuel our cars and power our homes.
We must remember, however, economic benefits associated with a thriving energy sector are not guaranteed. We must do all we can to maintain the stabilizing force that Texas has become for our state and the world. We can do that by holding fast to a science-based approach to regulation and policies that encourage responsible energy production. We can foster continued growth and tax revenue by expanding pipeline infrastructure to move energy to our refining centers and export facilities. And we should encourage continued investment in innovations and pioneering technologies that have made the United States the world leader in energy production and environmental progress.
