There’s an old tradition of telling ghost stories around Christmastime. Consider one of the most popular Christmas tales: Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Henry James’ gothic fiction, ghost story novella “The Turn of the Screw” opens on Christmas Eve. With each passing year, the period stretching from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve feels like an especially haunted time — haunted by memories of occasions long gone, of people who’ve died.
In life, my grandparents read aloud to each other lists of birds they spotted on any given day: tufted titmouse, cardinal, yellow-rumped warbler — a prayer if ever one graced the wild earth, charged as it was with awe and gratitude. It was a kind of praise these agnostics could muster. And it was enough because it was real.
Last Christmas Eve, I was at church, sitting in the room that serves as a combination sanctuary and fellowship hall. (There’s surely a nice metaphor there about mixing the ordinary and the scared, humanity and divinity, but the room literally serves these two functions.) Next to me was a longtime church member. I listened as she shared her joy at seeing all the folks who had grown up in this place, went away, and had come back for this special night. This room and its community held accounts of these people as babies, teens and adults. They were known and loved across a stretch of decades.
Having no comparable place of longstanding connection, I’ve often imagined the whole world as my community. A global village is good branding, maybe even good philosophy, but the links can be thin and cheap. However, just because the bonds of community and family are continuous and thick doesn’t make them simply pleasant. Everybody’s got ghosts.
While my own ghosts — the helpful ones like Scrooge’s, or those that seem merely to mock — might always be present, I hear them most clearly when all is calm. There are many kinds of calm. The calm of rugs and closets, a calm that tries to hold old secrets. I felt calm when I was six years old and had no tears as I saw my father smeared with fresh blood after yanking the I.V. from his arm to protest his own decision to seek treatment after a months-long, beer-fueled bender. For all to be calm, better keep quiet, sweep it under the rug. Yet this scene and many others just like it were never secrets because they unfolded where my mother worked — in hospitals in small Texas towns.
Family is complicated. That’s true while they’re with us and when we mourn them. Families are our first teachers. Though my heart learned well from my family lessons about silence and shame, there are other lessons: gratitude and awe, love and hope. For us to be haunted, to be visited, by these feelings seems the special mission of the holiday season.
During another kind of calm, my grandparents’ ghosts still read their bird lists to each other, hoping I can overhear them. As the ghosts perform this litany, they do it for themselves because — despite whatever mix of kindness and cruelty the living hold on to — what remains of a life is wonder, love and praise, and the ghosts try to share these qualities with those of us still living our days.