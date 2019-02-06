Area lawmakers on SOTU speech
Republican Congressman Bill Flores, 17th Congressional District: “Over the last two years, historic tax reform and regulatory relief have delivered a thriving economy and increased opportunities to empower hardworking American families to flourish. [Tuesday] evening President Trump put forth his priorities to continue to deliver a stronger, more secure and more prosperous America. A prosperous and safe America requires improved border security. We also need to strive to reform our dysfunctional immigration laws, develop a solution for our Dreamer population, improve our nation’s infrastructure, strengthen our national security and promote free and fair trade.
“To achieve these beneficial goals, we must answer the president’s call to put aside the partisanship and come together to work for the common good of our nation — just as we did in the 115th Congress (2017-2018) when we passed over 400 bills that were signed by President Trump, 99 percent of which were bipartisan. I am committed to working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to continue improving America’s promise, prosperity and safety for Texas families.”
Republican Congressman Roger Williams, 25th Congressional District: “Tonight, President Trump delivered a strong message that reminded us of how far this nation has come under his administration. We’ve passed historical, pro-growth policies that have resulted in a thriving economy that is benefitting all Americans. Just recently, the January Jobs Report revealed that the economy added 304,000 jobs last month for a total of over 4 million employment opportunities created under the president’s leadership. Unemployment levels are also at a historic low. Together, our pro-American agenda is making a difference in everyday people’s lives.
“While our economy continues to boom, the president also acknowledged the critical need to address the security of our nation’s southern border. He made it clear that Congress must work as one to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking and the flow of drugs and crime. This president has provided a vision and offered clear bipartisan solutions that both parties can rally behind. I look forward to working this next year, and this Congress, to achieve our shared goal of a safer, more prosperous America for every American.”
Republican Congressman John Carter, 31st Congressional District: “Tonight, President Trump offered a unifying and uplifting message on the state of our union; our nation is strong and the future is bright. Over the last two years, we have made great strides on the issues that matter most to Americans, like improving veteran care, lowering prescription drug prices and creating jobs. The possibilities are endless on what we can achieve as we move forward.
“We now have an opportunity to continue our success. If both parties can find common ground, we can achieve an even more secure and prosperous America. I look forward to continuing to work with the administration as we carry on our path of American greatness.”