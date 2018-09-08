When fellow Baylor University graduate and former Texarkana resident Ella Wall Prichard informed her Facebook friends she intended to write a book about her journey as a widow, I groaned. One more book for the widows? My grumpy-old-guy attitude was rooted in the experience of my own spouse’s death and the discovery of endless book titles, blogs and grief-sharing groups focused primarily on the widow — that is, the female surviving spouse. My wife passed just three years before Prichard’s husband, Lev, in 2009. I learned early in the process there is comparatively little of such for the widower.
The reason, though, for this disparity is not so much that men are ignored but rather in the differences in the male version of the process. It’s the old “XX” versus “XY” biology impressed upon psyche: Men’s brains are compartmentalized waffle irons compared to women’s plates of spaghetti. Yes, that, and the fact that the husband is more typically the one to die first. The “grief market” naturally tilts toward women.
With trepidation, I agreed to read Prichard’s book. I was pleasantly surprised.
In “Reclaiming Joy: A Primer for Widows,” Prichard untangles the spaghetti on the widow’s plate, compartmentalizes each topic and examines her grief while presenting a touching yet practical guideline offering hope for a positive outcome for any widow navigating her own loss.
The result is a measured journey, topic by topic, with targeted Bible scripture introducing each chapter, followed with examples, exposition and personal narrative illustrating a specific step in overcoming the bewilderment of newfound aloneness. And as Prichard guides one through her own thoughts, she cites noted religious and social science experts and pauses at touchstones of learning. The reader becomes aware that the patent “five stages of grief” often offered as a template might not fit. She pulls back the curtain on her personal grief story to expose more twists, turns and discoveries of strength than found in merely five way stations. Each of the 28 approachable chapters concludes with a clear digest of a “lesson learned” before moving on to the next. Chapters unfold under an umbrella of four themes: love overcomes fear, unity strengthens relationships, maturity brings wisdom and peace leads to joy.
I know Prichard as a trusted friend and a fellow college alumnus. However, through reading her book, I came to respect her in a new light, seeing her skill at the craft of writing (which we both studied at Baylor) but even more so her ability to apply examples from her life that can work for others. Upon first reading her anecdotes, one may feel a disconnect. Not all of us have had the blessings of a solid 46-year marriage and becoming part of a prosperous Texas oil-drilling family. The challenges of assuming control of a family business in Prichard’s case is worlds away from most folk.
Yet it’s all relative. Whether a widow deals with millions in assets or those numbered in the hundreds, critical decisions must be made, new directions are taken and unfortunately a keener eye must be fixed on extended family and advisers to determine who is really looking out for whom. Thus, among the generally forward-looking and comfort-bearing chapter titles in the book, one starkly stands as a semaphore: “Beware!” The widow may have to learn to firmly say “no,” decide upon a new attorney or insurance agent, for example, or choose a different bank for ongoing business. These are practical considerations among the loss, recovery and quest for reclaimed joy. Midway through the chapter I realized such is part of death in American middle class, not solely for the purview of the well-off.
And there are bits of humor appropriately placed by the author. This is to be expected from a Christian writer, well-founded in her faith. Death is not the end and therefore joy and its mate laughter arise. Prichard tells of things she did without the benefit of consult from her late husband. Her “Ella time” grew as her “Lev time” dissipated, as to be expected. For one, she got to repaint the master bedroom in her choice, green, a shade Lev would never have abided. I chuckled. Prichard got her green walls. On my walls, I got to hang my King Tut in New Orleans museum posters again. Late wife Linda abhorred them and banished them to the attic for years.
Beginning to end, “Reclaiming Joy” is an enjoyable and informative read with clear references and notes organized by chapter at the end — a highly recommended read for any widow or family members. There’s even much inside for a sometimes curmudgeonly “XY” widower as myself to ruminate.