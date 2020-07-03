As we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, I ask that you take a moment to consider history. Over the past 20 years, I have often been asked why I chose to study history. This — these days and these times are why I study history.
Our nation and its people are struggling with history, and rightfully so. Napoleon Bonaparte is credited with the quote, “History is the version of past events that people have decided to agree upon.” For too long, some people have decided to agree that history is a concise, one-dimensional snapshot filled with names, faces and dates, most of which are based on the most simplified version that can be twisted into a standardized assessment. This is not real history. These paper-doll cutouts are not the real people and the one-sentence captions under textbook pictures are not the real stories of real events.
The word “history” comes from the Greek meaning “to investigate, narrative.” This is what we must do to understand history — investigate the narratives. Learn the stories.
In most stories, there is a hero and a villain. We like these stories; they are easy to understand and categorize. Our brain likes categories. The problem arises when we try to put real people in these categories. Real people are complex, multi-faceted beings. Real people can be good and bad at the same time. Real people can have good intentions and bad choices. Real people can have good influence and bad behavior. Real people are neither fully heroes nor fully villains.
When we hold real people to those aforementioned extreme categories, we fail history. We dismiss the stories. We hold them to a false standard of judgment and belittle them to a caricature based on one moment in time. If we see them as heroes, we turn a blind eye to their failures, their struggles and their faults. We set them in perfection from which they can only disappoint amidst changing times. Or worse, we approve of their actions that fail to meet this perfect standard even when faced with the reality of poor choices. If we see them as villains, we dismiss their strengths, their contributions and their very humanity. We set them in evil from which they never have a chance to rise. We deride their actions which had a positive impact as fiction. Yes, we like easy categories, but history is not made of the stuff.
True history is made of people as fabulous and fallible as we are, all in the same person at the same time. This makes really understanding real history much more complicated than the two-minute tales told in board books or cute cartoons. These abbreviated narratives eliminate the reality of history. Much as a movie made from a book must cut some of the chapters for the sake of time, simplified history cuts the narratives of the minority, the quiet and the unusual. Abridged history transforms people into players and events into scenes that fit neatly into pretty packages for mass distribution.
We must set aside the flashcard-style approach to history and stop depending upon others to tell us what happened and what we need to know. We have succumbed to a cross-generational game of telephone where the original message has become diminished and distorted by time and filters. We must investigate the narratives ourselves. We must study all the narratives, multiple perspectives, not just the simplest and easiest. We each must recognize the filters and their support of or lack of credibility.
We must do this to have the conversations about history we need to have. We must understand the complexity of history to discuss the monuments and buildings dedicated to people of history. We must recognize the complex reality of people and events as we lift current figures to be heroes or villains. We must address the abbreviations we have accepted as true tales and do the hard work of really understanding the multiple perspectives to prevent the caricaturization of real people, real places, and real events. We must investigate the narratives — all the narratives — and continue to learn the stories of those before us and those who are with us today.
This is why I study history. Not because it’s a bunch of names and facts. To the contrary, it’s because history offers stories of real people and real events in all their complexity and chaos. As you celebrate July 4th and as our society discusses people and places of our past, consider the real history of the real people who did real things.
