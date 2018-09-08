One might not suspect it, but the farm bill is now one of the most important conservation bills of all, providing hundreds of millions of dollars each year for farmers and ranchers to conduct habitat restoration and pursue conservation of at-risk species such as the American woodcock and golden-winged warbler. But this usually bipartisan and non-controversial bill being debated in Congress is now in jeopardy. Harmful provisions weakening protections for endangered species and public lands have been added to the House bill, making it a threat to conservation instead of being its greatest benefactor.
The House bill would eliminate nearly all scientific oversight and public involvement for logging on public lands by creating 6,000-acre loopholes, called categorical exclusions, that would apply to even the most harmful practices, such as salvage logging and herbicide spraying. The bill would also lift export restrictions on federal timber in California for 10 years. This unwise provision promotes unsustainable logging on federal lands, eliminates milling jobs in the United States and creates a competitive disadvantage for private timber holdings that should not be included in the final bill.
The House bill would grant federal land management agencies authority to determine if one of their own projects is likely to harm a species protected under the Endangered Species Act or its critical habitat. This eliminates an essential check and balance that currently requires wildlife experts from other agencies to carry out these reviews.
It further weakens the Endangered Species Act (ESA) by eliminating the requirement for expert federal wildlife agencies to assess the impact of potentially dangerous pesticides on threatened and endangered species. In place of the ESA’s strong measures to protect endangered species, this new provision only requires that the Environmental Protection Agency conduct a cursory review of the impacts to endangered species from pesticides. Most reviews would not be required before the 2030s.
The bill also waives liability for all registered pesticides if they kill an endangered species. Congress has never waived the ESA’s prohibition against killing endangered species for any class of actions; this represents one of the most sweeping attacks on the Endangered Species Act in its nearly 45-year history.
It is critical that the 2018 farm bill fully support conservation programs and that it steer clear of harmful provisions that put this crucial lifeline for America’s farmers and wildlife needlessly at risk. Consider the facts. The “State of the Birds 2017: Farm Bill Special Report,” released by the North American Bird Conservation Initiative, documents the many benefits the farm bill has delivered to farmers, rural communities and, yes, birds.
Before 1990, for instance, waterfowl populations and wetland birds were trending downward by 10 percent a year. After wetland easements were added to the farm bill, those populations soared 51 percent. The farm bill’s conservation provisions have also helped to stabilize populations of grassland birds, which suffered a nearly 50-percent drop before grassland easements were introduced in 2003. Since that time, there has been an encouraging 3-percent increase in their numbers, further affirming the need for a bill that helps both farmers and wildlife, including birds.
For more than three decades, the farm bill has been an effective tool for wildlife conservation, sustaining essential habitat for more than 100 bird species and helping to keep them off the endangered species list. Farmers, ranchers and forest owners have reaped the rewards of clean water, flood control, improved soil health and the benefits of natural pest control provided by increased bird populations.
American Bird Conservancy urges Congress to oppose the harmful provisions added to the House bill, as they threaten to reverse decades of progress and undermine the government’s mandated commitment to protect the country’s natural resources. For these reasons alone, these provisions should not be included in the final bill. Let’s work together toward effective, bipartisan legislation that benefits everyone.