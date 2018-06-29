I appreciate the opportunity to write my opinion of Trib contributor and Baptist pastor Glynn Beaty’s “Cult of Donald” assertions. To compare this president to the “Branch Davidians” is a total stretch of the imagination. The attempts to highlight any comparison require the reader to assume they are not even in touch with real facts.
First, the aforementioned dairy farmers of Iowa have been subjected to trade restrictions with Canada for many years prior to President Trump. Canada has a very complex structure of dairy production where their government essentially controls output and penalizes everyone when supply reaches and goes above a specifically defined level. It has been very restrictive to imports for many previous administrations, not new to Trump’s. U.S. production is highly subsidized and essentially guarantees the farmers a price regardless of how much is overproduced. Both countries have their methods and Trump is merely trying to open the market to Canada and ensure fair trade.
Those dairy farmers are hardly in deep trouble due to taxpayer-funded price supports. If they lose their farms, it’s because of many other reasons, not Trump’s attempt to open the markets in Canada for them.
As a side note, you now have European auto manufacturers asking their governments to reduce the 25 percent tariff on U.S. manufactured vehicles that are imported. They recognize that U.S. placement of an equal tariff puts them out of selling their products in the U.S. market. Trump is pushing for fair trade, not nurturing a cult.
Regarding the following of laws regarding immigration, this is not new. The Obama administration also separated children from their parents. You don’t hear the media reporting that. Maybe it is not their agenda. The same law was in effect then (and in previous administrations of presidents Bush and Clinton). The Obama administration simply turned on the catch-and-release spigot when illegal immigration increased and they did not want the citizens to see what they were actually doing in charging “illegal immigration” and separating adults from children. Which begs the uncomfortable question: Where was Beaty back then?
He is right about one thing: Congress under either party is pretty spineless when it comes to passing rational legislation. Both parties are so fixated on re-election (a constant mode), they talk, present and in the end find excuses for not legislating. Compare Trump to Obama and you had similar congressional inactivity. President Obama at first had complete legislative control with Democrats in charge of both chambers on Capitol Hill — and they did what? They could have passed comprehensive immigration reform and they did nothing! So I do agree that we have a lame-duck congress — and have had one for many years now.
I have to admit: I am a bit tired of the constant executive-order governing. At least our current president is reversing substantial numbers of executive orders put in place by the Obama administration.
An example is that of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. If you can put in place a big change to immigration law via executive order, then by simple logic you can remove it via executive order. If the current case in the Supreme Court comes with a ruling that you can’t take it away, it seems to me that means you couldn’t implement it to begin with. That’s not cultism, that’s just being a logical citizen.
I saw the previous administration illegally using taxpayer money via Obamacare subsidies. The money was never allocated by Congress whatsoever and billions were just taken and used for subsidies. I am not seeing that with this administration. Perhaps the previous administration was part of the “Executive Order Cult”!