Imagine dedicating your life, the entirety of your being, to pursuing your passion, using gifts given to you in the utmost way, and giving everything, absolutely everything, to becoming the absolute best in the world at whatever it is you have chosen to dedicate yourself to. Maybe you have worked to become the world’s best teacher, or police officer, or stylist, or drive-thru manager.
And after you have done all the work to get there, after you have endured literal years, no, decades, of people telling you that you are not good enough, or that what you have done does not matter as much, and after you have somehow managed to accomplish all that you have despite the fact that you more often than not had to be your own champion, had to overcome a lack of resources and, most of all, a lack of opportunity, you are finally ready to show the world around you why you are the best. After years of being told to be quiet or just accept your place, you are finally ready to celebrate what you have done.
Yet, when you do celebrate, when you do show the world that hard work pays off, the world turns to you and says, yet again, “Be quiet.” Imagine dedicating your entire life to the singular pursuit of greatness, achieving that greatness, relishing in your achievement, but then being told that you are overdoing it. Your celebration, your pride, was not good sportsmanship. You should be nicer.
It’s not hard to imagine. This is the path the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has tread. It has been the best, or one of the best, in the world for decades, yet these athletes still find themselves fighting for fair pay and equal opportunity, evidenced by their lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. When they flex their muscle and dominate their opponents, instead of being celebrated for their strength and ability, they’re told they should be humbler or that they are not valuable enough to be given what they seek.
Does this sound familiar to other women? Even those who do not play at the world level of soccer must be struck by the familiar tones of what the USWNT faces: unequal pay, unequal opportunity and casual acceptance of the perils of being a working woman. Of course, things are worse for minority women.
For decades now, thanks to the leadership of an all-time great coach and the determination of a rotating group of players, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team has been the one constant at a university in desperate need of one. Long before it became fashionable, the Baylor soccer team put faith and family before football and along the way has managed to become one of the best programs in the country. Not to mention the continued success of tennis, equestrian, acrobatics & tumbling, volleyball, track & field and cross country.
The mistake many make about the USWNT and its fight off the field is conflating it with success on the field. And while Baylor has one of the best women’s athletic programs in the country, it does not really matter. What matters is that everyone recognizes these women have value. It is a gross message to be sending women across the globe that you only deserve fairness if you perform well. And whether the USWNT wins or loses the World Cup, it doesn’t matter. Fairness is intrinsic to our humanity.
What can you do? Tune in. Go to the games and matches. Cheer for women in a way that celebrates their humanity, their value, their hard work and, quite frankly, their awesomeness.
Off the field, here at home, we can work together to ensure Waco is a place that sees equal value in men and women, giving both fair pay and equal opportunities. I do not want to make more than an equally qualified woman just because I am a man. I can’t stand the thought of a friend of mine, or loved one, being held back in any way simply because she is a woman. My hope is that Baylor President Linda Livingstone is being paid equal to, or more than, the men who came before her. My hope is that the Megan Hendersons, Anna Dunbars, Cassie Smiths, Esmeralda Hudsons, Joanna Gaineses, Nancy Graysons, Holly Humphreys, Bettie Beards, Kelly Atkinsons and so many others who are the backbone of this city are not kept from achieving their world-beating greatness simply because they are women.
They are our mothers, sisters, daughters, wives and friends. They are our neighbors. Love them.