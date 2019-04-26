Among Waco’s celebrities is our self-appointed climate czar and minister of the Church of Climatology, the Rev. L. Ron (aka Alan D.) Northcutt. He is best known, lately, for periodic postings of his Theses on the Theology of Climate Change. There’ve been 75 such tracts and rumors that he plans 20 more. The Tribune-Herald chiefs, as ardent devotees and unapologetic proselytizers, share them with believers and unbelievers alike.
Evidence shows this truly is a religion with its own faith-based dogma (global warming, exclusively man-made, negatively affecting all local climate and weather); church governance (United Nations Governmental Panel on Climate Change); holy text (UN Climate Assessment Report, Vols. 1-5); convocations (annual UN Climate Change Conference, 25 years, and World Economic Forum, 48 years); denominational “scholars” (100 percent of whom humble themselves to the dogma); and ministers (Revs. Al Gore, Michael Mann, James Hansen, L. Ron Northcutt, etc.). It also has its modern counterparts to Tomás de Torquemada, zealously guarding the faith and faithful from heretical skeptics (called “deniers”) using personal and professional intimidation and public shaming that would have been familiar to the 15th century Spanish Grand Inquisitor.
Trillions of gallons of jet fuel and gasoline, and dollars, have been burned/exhausted so tens of thousands of elite congregants can attend these lavish events in New York, Davos and dozens of other cities around the world. There the fossil fuel-guzzling hypocrites set onerous conservation policies [The Ten Thousand Commandments] for everyone else to follow.
For further proof of all this, see Rev. Northcutt’s tract published by the Trib on Dec. 8. It was titled (online), “Let’s place faith in climate science seeking to save our place in the heavens.” In it, he summarized the supposed climate policies of the world’s six largest religions, excluding his own, and concluded that “approximately 5.9 billion of the world’s current 7.7 billion inhabitants are affiliated with religious institutions that accept the science of climate change and promote action to combat it.” (A grandiose but false proposition that a religion’s dogmatic pronouncements, on all matters, speak for and bind the minds and hearts of all members.) (See note above, similarly applicable to other religions as to their convocations and climate policies.)
Rev. Northcutt and his little band of busybodies, having abandoned their anti-war schtick, now feverishly campaign for Waco to become a sanctuary city for this international bunko scheme. As to their mantra, “the science is settled” — science is never “settled.” It’s always subject to new data and new, more enlightened interpretations.
My own heresy, herein, will no doubt be noted and publicly commented upon with the usual weasel words and shaming.