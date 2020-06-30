Due to our COVID-19 crisis, I’ve been at home a great deal lately and have spent hours watching the news and reading various newspapers. I have heard and seen the statements of many persons, male and female, who justify not wearing masks because they have the “freedom” and “liberty” to not do so. They vigorously proclaim they have the “right” to take their own risks and the government has no power to tell them otherwise.
While acknowledging that he’s no constitutional scholar, Waco Mayor (and attorney) Kyle Deaver insists that public safety orders such as that requiring the wearing of masks in local commercial settings are drawn up in consultation with city attorneys — and that, without specific grounds cited, it’s difficult to understand what part of the Constitution would justify these protests about trampled rights.
I have studied the law for most of my life, so let me throw a little political science/law into the discussion: Long ago, the U.S. Supreme Court in Munn v. Illinois stated: When one becomes a member of society, he or she necessarily parts with some rights or privileges which, as an individual not affected by his or her relations to others, he or she might retain. A body politic is a social compact by which the whole people covenants with each citizen and each citizen with the whole people, that all shall be governed by certain laws for the common good. This does not take away all private rights, but it does authorize the adoption of laws requiring each citizen to so conduct himself/herself so as not to injure another…This is known as police power which is the essence of government to act when it becomes necessary for the public good.
In short, when we all lived in caves, trees or huts or strolled about as nomads, we could do what we wanted, when we wanted and at whatever risk we wanted to assume. Whether those actions hurt others or even our families was controlled only by our individual conscience. The consequences of such actions were felt only by our family or the group of persons with whom we lived. If we lived, suffered or died, the “world” did not care.
Then we decided many benefits existed from living together. Instead of having to do everything in our lives, we split up the workload and became a cohesive, productive, strong and formidable society. But it only worked if people wanted to stay in that society. If coming together caused greater risks and harm, people could simply leave and the sovereign would simply cease to exist. Therefore, we as citizens have an individual duty to not unnecessarily injure others. If necessary, the government we elect can pass laws to force citizens to comply. What a concept: Society in fact cares if you live, suffer or die!
So far in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has appealed to individual duty and not issued a mandatory statewide order to wear masks in our worsening COVID crisis. He has appealed to our civic duty. Why? The masks he repeatedly presses us to wear do not protect ourselves (since we reserve those scarce N95 masks to our health-care personnel). Thus, going out into the world during a pandemic can still make you a risk-taker. However, we know coronavirus is mainly spread by droplets from our nose and mouth by talking, singing, yelling, coughing and sneezing. When each of us wears a mask, we protect others from contracting COVID-19 and thus our society benefits — a society in which we share a key role.
By containing the spread, fewer will die, become severely ill, overload our hospitals or sicken and kill medical personnel trying to save lives. We need not avoid commercial establishments because we will feel safe while helping the economy. Almost everyone will be able to safely go to work, if necessary, to rebuild our economy. Public good and welfare are ensured.
When certain people plead cases of liberty and freedom, they have it backwards. They’re generally free to do whatever they want if they first fulfill their duty as citizens to not harm others. By simply wearing masks among fellow citizens they don’t live with and cannot stay physically distant from, they can do whatever else they want.
And by the way, if their risk of going out results in contracting the coronavirus, will they not expect our beleaguered hospitals and medical personnel to stand ready to save their lives? If no one wears masks, there may be no room at the hospital and the ranks of medical personnel in readiness may be exhausted. If everyone wears masks, all will be ready and willing to save your life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.