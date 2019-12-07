As we gathered with family and friends during the recent holidays, I hope we all took pause and thought of military servicemembers who spent their Thanksgiving deployed in our nation’s defense. America’s warriors spend such cherished moments far from home, sacrificing time with loved ones to guarantee the safety of every American family celebrating on the homefront. Whether they’re conducting combat operations or peacekeeping and humanitarian missions, our nation’s warriors are ever vigilant and ready. They are a global force for good, and we must always remember the cost of their commitment.
Texas’ 25th Congressional District is home to Fort Hood, one of the largest military installations in the world and headquarters for the III Armored Corps. Since 2003, the installation has deployed hundreds of thousands of troops for combat and humanitarian missions around the globe.
Our “Phantom Warriors,” as they’re so heroically known, have participated in every major combat operation since 9/11. And while our warriors across the military commit themselves to our security, the partisan gridlock in Washington, D.C., has failed to respond in kind.
The National Defense Authorization Act authorizes the annual budget and expenditures for the Department of Defense. For nearly six decades, Congress has passed the NDAA in a bipartisan fashion, a representation that, despite all of the disagreement on Capitol Hill, lawmakers can and will work together to provide for our military.
Sadly, this year’s partisan House NDAA threatens an annual display of bipartisanship honoring our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. In Washington, we acknowledge that policy disagreements are a healthy exercise of our democratic process. Accepting a stalemate and placing unnecessary barriers to a solution, however, are unproductive and should never be an option.
Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution instructs the legislative branch to “provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States,” which is the number one responsibility of the federal government. That is a charge we must keep.
I would like to acknowledge a recent event that serves as a stark reminder to us all of the dangers our servicemembers face daily. This past November, the Fort Hood community lost two outstanding Army aviators in Afghanistan: Chief Warrant Officers Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. and David C. Knadle. These men are valiant examples of putting service above self. In their honor, we must provide the resources and funding necessary for their comrades to continue their legacy. This past month we also remembered the 10th anniversary of the Fort Hood massacre, which injured more than 30 individuals and claimed the lives of 14 others, including 12 military service members, one civilian and an unborn child.
Let us now properly fund our military, provide our warfighters with the resources they need to fight and win and ensure the Department of Defense is the most modern, ready and lethal organization the world has ever seen.
It’s our responsibility to deliver results for those who defend our freedom and liberty. I stand ready to get to work — and I call on my colleagues to cut the politics and do the same.
