Tiger Woods is a PGA Tour champion again. What many said would never happen after a fourth spinal fusion surgery, rehab and DUI arrest is perhaps one of the greatest comebacks in recent sports history. NBC’s Dan Hicks called it an “improbable feat” after Tiger tapped in for his par on the final hole. Even Woods was surprised, saying, “It’s just hard to believe I won the Tour Championship.”
How did Tiger make this unbelievable comeback? If you break it down, it’s pretty clear how it played out. More importantly, this is just the beginning of great things to come from Woods. He made the necessary changes that built confidence
A comeback always begins with change. You have to be willing to do things differently from what you’ve done up to this point. For Woods this time around, there was plenty of change.
The big change for Tiger was his health. When everyone was speculating about his return, he didn’t provide solid answers for quite some time. He took time to heal, rebuild his swing and find the best equipment specs. He started out slow, chipping, then wedge shots and working his way from the range to the course. This allowed him to not rush the comeback and restore his confidence the correct way this time.
A smaller but significant change going into the playoffs was that ahead of the Northern Trust tournament he changed the shaft on his driver. His driving became more consistent and gave him the chance to use his shorter irons and get closer to the pin.
Change happens when you are committed to your comeback and that’s precisely what Tiger has shown all of us.
Momentum is your best friend when making a comeback. A little momentum can turn into a lot of momentum, and that’s what fueled Tiger’s comeback.
There was plenty of momentum building, starting with his birdie-filled weekend at the Players Championship, then another near-miss at the Quicken Loans National and finally at The British Open, where Woods took the lead at a major only to fall short in the end. The last drop of momentum was the final-round 64 at the PGA Championship.
Going into the playoffs Woods had momentum, and it just kept building. Once he started off the Tour Championship with the lead he never gave it up. He capitalized on his opportunities and rode the momentum to victory.
In the midst of a comeback, sometimes it can be hard to build the momentum. Once you get it going, that’s when you become unstoppable.
He resurrected his dream and the best is yet to come
Setbacks do not control your life. No matter what happens you don’t allow your setbacks to define you. Dreams are what focus you on your future, and that’s an important lesson for all of us. Even though Woods has experienced gigantic setbacks in his life, he has moved beyond them every time. All of this has been motivated by his dream to be the greatest golfer to play the sport.
Winning the Tour Championship, the final event of the 2018 PGA Tour season, was the icing on the cake of an amazing comeback season for Tiger Woods. If you thought this season was fun, just wait; the comeback isn’t over yet. I suspect big things and more wins from Tiger. He is a great addition to the U.S. Ryder Cup, and he’s going to be laser-focused on passing Sam Snead’s record of 82 wins and Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors.