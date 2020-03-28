In more than a dozen facilities around Texas, thousands of immigrants await hearings that could lead to their being deported or permitted to live in the United States
That’s a big deal, right?
But it’s crucial now, with the new coronavirus on the move, to let these people await their hearings outside the confines of oft-crowded detention centers.
Our lawyers and expert advocates routinely communicate with hundreds of people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). At the moment, we directly represent 60 immigrants from 20 countries ranging in age from 19 to 69. And what we hear from them is rising fear that conditions inside the centers — where residents live mostly elbow to elbow in cells or big rooms — could needlessly spread the virus, endangering everyone including supervisory employees.
This threat is real. This month, a 31-year-old Mexican national held in New Jersey was diagnosed with COVID-19 and then quarantined — just a few days after a jail guard there was diagnosed. Another ICE-held immigrant, 52, has since been diagnosed along with more staff members.
Separately, the San Antonio Express-News confirmed that residents of a South Texas detention center were pepper-sprayed after trying to question whether incoming residents were getting fully screened for viral symptoms.
Most recently, the Associated Press reports that the federal government faces mounting pressure to let detainees await hearings by living with family or other sponsors capable of preserving social distance.
Some are looking to state authorities for action, given they’ve proven more decisive in addressing viral problems. In a letter sent on March 17 to the governors of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, Physicians for Human Rights, Human Rights First and Amnesty International USA urged these states to use their licensing or other authorities to instruct federal immigration detention facilities and county and local facilities to substantially reduce their detainee occupancy capacity.
At the very least, we have urged ICE, it’s critical to start releasing those individuals most likely to be hurt by the virus — pregnant women, people aged 60 and over plus people with chronic illnesses, compromised immune systems or disabilities.
Helpful fact: About 80 percent of the immigrants we serve in Texas detention centers have committed no crimes and none have committed violent crimes. These people in peril include mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters — grandparents even — all simply hoping to persuade a judge that what they fled (usually far away) justifies a life-sparing grant of political asylum.
Another fact: The vast majority of immigrants permitted to live with family and friends continue to pursue their cases through the courts. In the latest 12-month period, from March 2019 through this February, more than 70 percent of Texas residents in immigration proceedings had attended all required hearings, according to figures posted by Syracuse University analysts.
ICE shouldn’t wait for more incidents. Start releasing people to family and other sponsors before viral infections spread. It’s unwise and un-American to do otherwise.
