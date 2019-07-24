This past week more than 100 pastors gathered in Pharr in the Texas borderland for a pro-life summit and participated in Trump Victory Leadership Initiative Training as we prepare for 2020. With counterpart Rick Figueroa, we serve as representatives for Latinos for Trump. Both in Pharr and during our coalition launch in Miami last month, a popular point of discussion was immigration. From my personal experience with President Trump and the collective belief of the Latino faith community, we firmly support the president’s efforts to solve the humanitarian crisis at our border and uphold the rule of the law.
It’s disappointing to see Democrats avoiding pragmatic solutions and engaging in fear-mongering on immigration, all in hopes of netting votes. Yet this issue now simmers at a critical juncture. Unlike politicians in D.C., members of my church and thousands of Latino faith leaders have been focused on immigration for years. Previous administrations of both parties have sought to pass the buck on this issue, but not this president. Despite what you may hear on television, President Trump has on numerous occasions requested that Congress do its job and reform immigration laws to end criminality, protect the most vulnerable and strengthen American sovereignty. In the absence of congressional action, President Trump has taken this issue head-on only to be met with Democrats’ false claims that the chaos at the border is a “manufactured crisis.”
We’ve known all along it was never that.
President Trump has received relentless criticism for enforcing our laws and placing the necessary resources in the right places. Since when did standing up for the rule of law become wrong? It’s disheartening to see Democrats pretend to care while saying nothing of President Obama’s record deportations, 409,000 in 2012, and frequent national addresses pleading with refugees to stay away. It seems they have forgotten that Obama was named “deporter in chief.”
The Latino community stands with President Trump’s belief in immigration policy and will not be bullied by the media and Democrats on the issue. Latinos who immigrated legally to America understand the personal cost and struggle of this broken immigration system and admire the fact we have a president who sees the dire need for improvement. The president has done his job. Now it’s time for Democrats in Congress to stop political maneuvering and act in concert with the president for the benefit of all.
For many Latinos, immigration is intensely personal. Our friends and family are in Latin America. Their strife and struggle come from political and even religious persecution. Our churches have visited these areas and helped local communities, yet so much more work remains. Unlawful entry will never cease while Latin American countries struggle with corruption and lag in economic opportunity. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a proposed trade deal that would not only add $68.2 billion to the U.S. economy and create an estimated 176,000 new jobs, languishes on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk. Yet this deal would not only help our nation but improve conditions in neighboring countries, elevating their economies on the global stage.
Acknowledging this crisis, President Trump has directly worked with Latin American officials. In the last month, foreign leaders have done more to address immigration than Democrats in Congress have over the past decade. The president has met with the leaders of Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico to strike deals on enforcement and prevention. After reaching terms with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador last month, border crossings for June dropped to 94,897 from 132,880 in May. President Trump’s leadership has real results.
Throughout his time in office, President Trump has restored American leadership and listened to the faith community on our national issues. It is an honor to serve on the board of Latinos for Trump.