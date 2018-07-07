As our community continues to grow, health leaders are required to manage population health with the most thoughtful approaches while also remaining at the cutting edge of advanced medical innovation. Consumers are looking for health-care solutions at the right place at the right time for an affordable cost at the touch of a button. To meet these growing and dynamic needs, we must determine the best ways to provide a convenient, affordable and effective array of health-care options.
According to a recent poll by Kyruus, 53 percent of consumers access health-care provider information online and 40 percent of millennials prefer to book their doctors’ appointments online. To be mindful of this shift and respond to consumers where they are, Providence Healthcare Network offers online scheduling options to help those in our community understand their provider options across the full spectrum — including location, specialty, provider gender, insurances accepted and availability. Online scheduling expands access to care and empowers those we serve to make an informed decision around which provider, location and services are most appropriate for their specific health-care experience. The scheduling tool is open access which creates unrestricted availability for new patients and existing patients who won’t have to log in to an existing portal.
Online scheduling allows convenient access to express care and emergency room visits — available from any device with Internet connectivity. When consumers need immediate treatment, they can check Providence Express Care and emergency room availability to schedule their arrival, creating a better way to anticipate wait times and notify clinical staff of their anticipated volumes. We want consumers to understand their options and offer the most convenient choice for their care. As we continue to provide the highest quality of care, we also want to ensure a seamless experience that involves less time spent waiting for treatment and seamless integration of technology.
Telemedicine has also emerged as an effective approach for immediate relief without entering the traditional clinical environment. Virtual care — care provided via mobile device through a video chat or phone call with a certified provider — is available 24/7, immediately, from any home, office or on the go. Virtual treatment offerings, typically offered for a flat fee with no insurance needed, allow patients to have reliable access to care at a price that is both affordable and consistent. Providing the right care at the right time enables consumers to access care from home, their workplace or any place of comfort.
Part of this transformative shift to more convenient and innovative health solutions is possible because Providence is part of Ascension, the nation’s largest nonprofit health system. Ascension’s size and influence empowers our leaders to share resources across health systems and invest in approaches that have worked in other markets.
Health-care leaders have the unique opportunity and responsibility to reimagine care delivery in a way that both expands access and educates consumers to make informed decisions about the appropriate care setting for their needs.