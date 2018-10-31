Texas is experiencing something that hasn’t remotely happened in almost two decades: an actual statewide general election campaign.
The Ted Cruz vs. Beto O’Rourke race has flipped a switch that our state’s voters aren’t accustomed to. There are actual campaign ads, for both sides, on television, cable and social media. Yard signs are everywhere. People actually talk about who will win. But this race has much larger implications on the future of Texas politics.
Since Texas became Republican-dominated, every Democrat running for statewide office has been buried long before Election Day. Tony Sanchez and his $60 million gubernatorial campaign in 2002, successful Houston Mayor Bill White’s run in 2010 and Wendy Davis’ filibuster-fueled candidacy all ended in crushing defeats that did nothing to revive the state’s Democratic fortunes. Most state legislative seats, heavily gerrymandered, were not seriously contested in general elections. Presidential campaigns, fiercely fought in swing states, seemed far off, almost in a different country, every four years. Not this year.
Clearly the Nov. 6 outcome will yield consequences for Congress and its relationship with President Trump. But the race also has profound implications for Texas politics.
Since the GOP wipeout of Democrats in the statewide races of 1998 followed by the red wave obliterating Democrats in the Legislature in 2002, Texas has essentially been a one-party state. All major statewide races were decided in GOP primaries where the most partisan and conservative choose the most partisan and conservative candidates. General elections were a done deal. Extreme gerrymandering helped engineer a super majority in the Texas House and the elimination of the 21-vote rule for considering bills in the Texas Senate cemented total control by the majority party.
There are consequences when every important election is decided in party primaries, where the most ideologically rigid voters dominate. It affects our Legislature in whether both houses take up serious public school finance reform or continue to focus on anti-abortion and bathroom bills along with property tax caps that, in conjunction with decreased state spending on localities, force cuts in local government services.
It also affects public interest in the electoral process. For more than three years, Attorney General Ken Paxton has been under indictment on three criminal charges involving two counts of securities fraud, a first-degree felony. Forget your partisan leanings for a moment. In a two-party state, this would be a central issue. In Texas today, it’s barely acknowledged.
That’s where the O’Rourke-Cruz race comes in.
Political analysts have wondered in every election cycle whether Texas was moving toward purple status. While this is a red state, it is also a non-voting state with the lowest turnout in the United States. Pundits often ponder what might happen if Mexican Americans voted in numbers anywhere near their numbers in population, but the sleeping giant has yet to awaken.
The spirited O’Rourke campaign, which Wednesday made its seventh stop in Waco, playing to a large and adoring crowd of several hundred at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame’s Knox Hall, has highlighted a different path to a Democratic revival. It’s not waiting on Hispanics but seeks to enlarge the voting electorate. Yes, every campaign claims to do this, but it’s impossible to watch O’Rourke’s rallies, much as it was watching Trump’s rallies in 2016, and not think something is happening.
Maybe O’Rourke stalls before he gets to the 50 percent line. But if he draws young voters and minorities and persuadable women unhappy with our president, down-ballot races could begin to actually change the nature of our state politics and government. There are 10 GOP seats in state House districts where Hillary Clinton won and more where she came close. All are being seriously contested. There are state Senate and congressional seats that could also flip. All of these races feature plausible Democratic candidates, something we haven’t seen in years.
If Democrats approach 65 seats or more in the Texas House, capture two state Senate races and take winnable congressional contests in Dallas and Houston, if not more, it will be a wake-up call for other potential candidates who have bided their time, waiting till they thought they could win. And if O’Rourke wins, then perhaps the future of a two-party Texas becomes now.