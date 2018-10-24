To Trump supporters: You have my permission to take pot shots at me because I didn’t — and still don’t — support the man who sits in the Oval Office. You may condemn me because I’m a liberal. Heck, you can even call me a “snowflake.” That doesn’t bother me because I’m fully aware that snowflakes joined together can have a pretty formidable impact.
The thing is, as a retired person fortunate enough to have health insurance, all I want for you is decent health insurance, including the acceptance of pre-existing conditions. I want your kids to stay healthy and to see a doctor whenever the need arises. I want you to be able to visit a health professional for wellness checkups and not have to worry about the cost. I dread the thought of you having to go bankrupt over unpaid hospital and doctor bills.
Also, I want you to make a decent wage, especially if you’re working in the food or some other service industry. Sure, the unemployment rate is low, a fact touted regularly by Republican officials, but with such an absurdly low minimum wage, people struggle to support themselves and their families.
And I’m heartbroken over the way Republican state officials have cut funding for education down to the bare bones and then some. Can’t we agree that our children deserve better? The state has been surreptitiously whittling away at teacher retirement and health benefits for quite some time now but managing to stay under the radar. And teachers aren’t really speaking out much because my guess is they’re worried about their jobs.
Another reason I want the state to increase education funding is so our local school districts don’t have to raise our property taxes as much. We may rant and rave, but I want to emphasize again that it’s not the fault of those local districts. Our schools have to be funded some way. In fact, the Trib has published articles, editorials and interviews about this very subject. Go to the Trib online and scroll down to the bottom to “Services.” Then, click on “Archives” and then in “Search,” type in some key words to research some of these articles.
If you’re really upset about your taxes, then vote the current state officials out of office. We have a huge rainy day fund in Texas that could be used to help more people, but the powers that be in Austin are determined not to let go of it.
Oh, yes. Before you vote, check out the political ads on television and note Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s “fuzzy feel-good” ads (old pickup truck in a colorful and scenic rural setting; in some of them, he’s even comfortably ensconced in a rocking chair on somebody’s porch). The promises he’s making are just that: promises. If he and the current slate of Republican candidates running for re-election had any intention of improving teacher pay or saving our public schools or cutting taxes for everyday Texans — not just for the rich — they would have done so a long time ago. So I have to chuckle when Patrick talks about raising teacher salaries.
Be sure to take note of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ads which employ the usual fear tactics as he warns people about MS-13 gangs and the influx of immigrants. For decades, the use of fear by Republicans has worked like a charm at the polls. Don’t fall for it anymore. We’re in more danger from unbalanced people with arsenals of weapons — and I am not talking about a rifle, pistol or other small caliber weapons people own.
All I ask is that you look at the political ads with a critical eye. Labels used to criticize are also designed to conceal the truth, especially from voters who have voted the same way for generations. Therefore, look beyond the familiar and comforting television images and do some wide-ranging research on your own. Then go vote with your mind full of facts and your eyes wide open.
Another thing: We surely don’t want our Medicare and Social Security programs slashed, which is what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now proposing. See recent published articles and newscasts.
Just because Republican officials have long taken Texas voters for granted — while underestimating their intelligence, I might add — doesn’t mean we should simply accept it. Let’s show them we finally understand what they’re doing and that we want change. We can make sure all Texans thrive if we use our acquired knowledge and common sense at the voting booths. And if you’ve read this far, thank you!