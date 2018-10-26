Three years ago, this community made an unprecedented investment in our schools. Today, as a dramatic transformation is underway in Waco Independent School District, the return on that investment is clear.
In 2015, voters approved increasing the district’s total tax rate by five cents. At that time, our school board pledged that the additional funds would be used to expand opportunities for students to earn college credit, raise literacy rates and improve behavior and discipline in our classrooms.
It was a plan with specific goals, measurable outcomes and a commitment to report back to the community. Three years after that election, I am happy to report Waco ISD is making significant progress toward each of the goals.
Dual credit
In 2015, we promised that the additional revenue would allow juniors and seniors to take any dual-credit course they want at McLennan Community College or Texas State Technical College at no cost to their families. We set a goal to have 325 students enrolled in academic dual-credit classes by 2020. As a result of your investment in the Waco public schools, we have already exceeded that goal with 492 students enrolled in academic dual-credit classes this year.
It’s incredible to see how our students are taking advantage of the opportunity that you have given them.
Last May, Waco High School student Kaira Jackson walked across the MCC graduation stage, having earned her associate degree two weeks before receiving her high school diploma. You should also know she completed both her high school diploma and her associate degree by the end of her junior year.
Paulina Aguilar is a senior at University High School this year, and on the first day of school she also received her associate degree from MCC. We are proud of Kaira, Paulina and the approximately 30 other current high school students who are following in their footsteps and will earn their associate degrees this year.
Literacy
In 2015, we set a goal to have 83 percent of third graders reading on grade level by 2020. To get there, we asked you to invest in a highly qualified literacy aide for every pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classroom, an aide for every two first- and second-grade classes and additional middle-school reading teachers. In 2015-16, 54 percent of WISD third graders passed the STAAR reading test. This past spring, that number had increased to 61 percent.
Literacy may be the single biggest challenge our community faces. While we have made some progress, we are not satisfied. Over the past year, our curriculum and instruction team assembled a diverse group of experts and stakeholders to create a districtwide literacy plan. This effort will leverage the initial investment in literacy aides and additional teachers with new structures, materials and routines for literacy instruction.
Behavior and discipline
The tax-ratification election also allowed us to create RESET classrooms where educators diffuse disruptive behavior, refocus students on learning, and help students transition back to the regular classroom. We have also added behavior aides at every school.
As a result of these investments and other initiatives, Waco ISD’s out-of-school suspension rate has dropped by 51 percent since 2015.
With approval of the $1.17 tax rate for the maintenance and operations of our schools, Waco ISD generated an additional $8.9 million last year for literacy, dual-credit and behavior programs. But that’s not the only way our community is stepping up its investment in our schools.
Community volunteers
In his first year as superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson called on the community to mentor students and volunteer in our schools, and Waco has answered the call. We ended last school year with 2,287 volunteers, an increase of 55 percent from the year before. As of this week, more than 2,100 people have already completed the process to become volunteers this school year.
Truthfully, I could point to any number of metrics to show you how your continued investments in our schools are paying dividends.
But here’s the bottom line: In 2015, eight schools in Waco ISD were rated by the state “Improvement Required.” This year, only one campus failed to meet state standards.
Dr. Nelson is on a mission to take that number to zero, and I’m confident that every school will meet state standards under his leadership.
As we plan for that future, Dr. Nelson and the school board would like to hear from you.
Over the next three weeks, we’re hosting three community meetings. We’ll talk about the dramatic changes that have taken place, our vision for learning and instruction and whatever else is on your mind.
The first meeting is this Monday in the Richfield Performing Arts Center at Waco High School. On Nov. 5, we’ll be at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center on Elm Avenue, and on Nov. 12, we’ll conduct a meeting in Spanish at Bell’s Hill Elementary. All three start at 6 p.m.
I hope you’ll join us at one or more of these community meetings. And thank you for your continued support of Waco public schools!