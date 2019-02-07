Amazon’s search for a second headquarters, the so-called HQ2, should leave Texans concerned about the lack of transparency in economic development. Many cities have not released their HQ2 bids to the public, even though the competition is now complete. In Texas, none of our cities including Austin, Dallas and Houston has released its bid.
This lack of transparency is not limited to the competition for Amazon. Economic development policy is largely shielded from the public by Texas public records laws, unfortunately bolstered by state courts. These allow state and local governments to withhold economic development information and for companies to directly challenge these requests.
We learned this firsthand when we requested data on the Texas Enterprise Fund, or TEF, which is the flagship economic development incentive program that provides grants to individual companies in exchange for agreements on capital investment, job creation and wages somewhere in Texas.
Scandals have plagued this program, including discovery that many firms participated in this program without even submitting a formal application. The state put in mechanisms of oversight, including the ability to withhold funds or to “claw back” money from companies that failed to meet stated job and investment requirements. These reforms were seen as a way to hold companies accountable for the promises they make in securing economic development support.
In other words, companies that don’t keep their promises don’t get their grants. Or so we thought.
We found instead that these rules can be easily skirted. This is further enhanced by the lack of transparency in the program. When we requested the applications and agreements for the 165 companies that participated in this program, we received letters from company lawyers. Forty-five companies submitted legal challenges to our requests. This led us to wonder: What are these firms trying to hide?
Bad news: These companies were partially successful in limiting our public records requests. And they were definitely instrumental in delaying our work.
Good news: Not only did we learn which companies opposed transparency, we still received two valuable sets of documents from the State of Texas through our records requests.
First, the state released a list of all companies that have amended their Texas Enterprise Fund contracts. These amendment documents are not public and to our knowledge haven’t been reported by the media or announced by the state. More than a quarter of companies (46 of 165) participating in this program have changed their original agreements.
Our public records request is still being processed, but to date we have received information on exact details of 29 of these amendments, many contrary to the spirit of holding companies accountable for their job promises. Many companies were allowed to miss the agreed upon job-creation targets through tactics such as renegotiating new targets, extending job-creation deadlines or broadening the definition of what counts as a new job. One creative applicant even amended its agreement to allow its CEO and other executives to be counted as newly created jobs, allowing the company to show an average wage that exceeded the original agreement’s standards. These revelations, on their own, are eye-opening. The deals publicly announced between the state and companies are no longer the details companies seek to comply with.
Equally concerning: We find a strong relationship between the companies that challenged our public records requests and these amendments. And with six new amendments filed last year, it seems as though the lack of transparency continues to plague this program.
This legislative session will lead to debates on how to reform Texas economic development programs. We caution that even the most well-meaning reforms, such as jobs requirements and clawbacks, are meaningless without transparency. At a minimum, the state must provide complete transparency of applications and agreements along with serious oversight of the program. The Texas Legislature should also rethink this strategy of picking winners if so many of these companies fail to uphold their promises.