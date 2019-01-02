Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah and the party’s 2012 nominee for president, will be sworn into the U.S. Senate today. President Trump’s tweeted response to this column: “Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? [A reference to departing conservative Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, a perennial Trump critic.] I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!”