News reports about coral reefs these days focus on all we could lose within our lifetimes. Corals’ extinction would affect hundreds of species, including our own. According to an estimate by the World Wide Fund for Nature, coral reefs provide close to $30 billion each year in goods and services that people depend on, including fisheries, tourism and coastal protection. Increasingly frequent heat waves linked to climate change are decimating living corals, leading to some projections that corals could be gone in a couple of decades. Their demise would be a disaster for one of the world’s most diverse and economically important ecosystems.
But are we really in danger of losing the world’s reefs so soon? The answer depends on how rapidly corals can evolve — and here, there’s room for more optimism.
A common belief about evolution is it always unfolds slowly. In fact, profound changes in natural populations can happen over just a few generations. For example, scientists have documented changes in lizards adapting to cold spells where even a single blizzard brings substantial and lasting change to the population.
Such rapid evolution requires certain ingredients. One of the most important is having a population that is large and adapts to a variety of conditions throughout the places where that population lives. Such populations already contain many useful genetic mutations for nature to choose from. When the environment changes, natural selection causes such mutations to quickly spread throughout the population and to later generations. Members of the population without these mutations die off.
What’s happening on reefs all over the world is “one hell of a natural selection event,” says scientist Terry Hughes, who led a study of the mass coral die-offs at the Great Barrier Reef. Many corals die, but within each species, some survive. My own research has found that rapid evolution can sustain corals for another century and perhaps even longer.
This phase buys us time to act. Despite the toll global climate change is taking on coral reefs, the situation is less desperate than many forecasts suggest — but only if we choose efficient and scientifically sound approaches to saving the reefs.
Some proposed approaches to save corals may sound promising but would never really work. For example, trying to replace natural evolution by bringing corals that we humans think are the strongest and fittest into laboratories for breeding would never achieve even a fraction of what natural selection could do. Only the wide variety of genetic mutations available in nature leads to rapid and efficient evolution. Equally misguided are ideas that heat-tolerant “super corals” can be “trained” (rather than evolved) or genetically engineered using new technologies that can alter DNA. There is no evidence that any such training could provide a benefit to future coral generations, nor do we know enough about how coral genes work to meaningfully engineer them.
Instead, we should think about how we can facilitate rapid evolution to give nature opportunities for genetic mixing and matching. “Assisted migration,” a method of moving corals between environments, would do just this. For example, corals from already warm reefs could be moved to cooler reefs to help spread mutations for heat tolerance. Crossing corals from different places in the lab and planting out their offspring would jump-start the genetic mixing process even better. Currently, long-range movement of coral is prohibited, but efforts are already underway to lift this prohibition in the international coral restoration guidelines.
More radical assisted migration measures might be necessary in places such as the Northern Caribbean, including the Florida coast. On these reefs, the young of several of the most important reef-building species have not been seen in decades. Without reproduction, these corals are going extinct before our eyes. In these spots, we should consider saving the reef even if we cannot save its species by importing corals from the Indo-Pacific, where the reproduction cycle is still working well.
Regardless, helping the reefs save themselves can be only part of the solution. If warming continues unabated, genetic variation will eventually run out, and all corals will go extinct. Putting a stop to global warming by reducing carbon emissions is the best way to help our coral reefs and the many lives that rely on them.