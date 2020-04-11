In 1932 the famous Jewish philosopher Martin Buber introduced a phrase that has been used in many contexts called the “I-Thou” relationship. As he explored the nature of the relationship between God and humans, he intuitively felt many of the prior models in both Judaism and Christianity reduced one or both parties to an “it,” a somewhat sterile, static, formal and objectified reality. Humans and then God relate to each other by strict codes, laws and rules of conduct based on contracts. He believed that “I-Thou” relationships, on the other hand, allow the relationship between God and humans to be a living, vibrant, dynamic relationship that allows both partners to flourish, grow and relate to one another with compassion, empathy and mutual joy.
In short, relationships honoring the “I-Thou” model of human interaction seem to have an openness to the divine spark in one another rather than a strictly utilitarian view that sees another human as something to approach only from the perspective of “what they can do for me.”
Staying open to survive
In 1891 English artist Luke Fildes painted a classic scene called “The Doctor.” In it, a Victorian doctor sits quietly at the bedside of a dying child, his grieving family watching helplessly in the background. Based upon the artist’s own experience of losing his 1-year-old son to typhus, the painting touches upon the palpable fear and helplessness and the realities of death and loss.
When death and tragedy come, as they do to us all at the end of the day, we depend upon some sort of relationship with others to survive and even grieve together. Otherwise, life is reduced to a series of contracts devoid of deeper meaning, relationships that are broken and sterile. Others in the world are seen simply as a means to our own ends.
And into this dynamic, we now find the world of medicine struggling to manage a crisis for which none of us was truly prepared. We struggle to assimilate new facts daily, manage our own fears, do the holy work we were called to do and provide care in the worst possible scenario. And into the breach comes the answer: Telemedicine, like the Lone Ranger and Tonto, comes to save the day!
Indeed, telemedicine offers some very real advantages in trying times. It is safe. It doesn’t transmit viruses. It saves long waits in crowded medical offices. It is efficient and may save manpower and time for severe issues that cannot be managed remotely. Some see it simply as a stop-gap measure to be used in unusual situations or crises. Others see it as the inevitable wave of the future.
Efficient, but costly
Yet I submit that if we go down that road as a permanent part of our broken health-care system, we lose the I-Thou model of medicine that Fildes captures so vividly in his art. Health-care providers are isolated in front of a Zoom camera and a computer screen, never touching, hugging or crying with their patients. Correct codes are entered, money changes hands electronically and documentation is quickly available, satisfying all the rules of law. We move the nature of the patient/physician relationship from a holy, vibrant, covenantal one to a tidy series of contracts and business relationships. It likely will “work,” but at what social or psychological cost?
One of the dark secrets right now in American medicine is the exponentially rising rate of depression, burnout, suicide rates, early retirement and general dissatisfaction among health-care providers. Medical schools and residency programs struggle to deal with this in compassionate and healthy ways. And while providers themselves struggle, patients grow weary of being treated like numbers by doctors sitting behind a computer clicking boxes in order to generate codes and bill at higher and higher levels.
I submit that in the rush to provide a safe way to provide good health care in precarious times, telemedicine will fray an already fragile relationship. We will see a further spike in mental illness and burnout among physicians and nurses when we need them most. Most of us didn’t go into medicine to be data entry clerks. There’s something holy and tender about the art of medicine that the Fildes painting captures, and that electronic medical records and telemed encounters can never replace. If we lose the I-Thou model of medical relationships, there’s no going back. Before we act as a nation of lemmings parading over a cliff, we must search for a way that protects all of us in unprecedented times. Medically, socially and spiritually we must find common ground. Otherwise, we can just use good computer algorithms to practice good medicine and turn the whole endeavor over to the new models emerging. I think telemedicine may, in some form or fashion, be here to stay. But to embrace it completely and permanently would be a tragic mistake in an already overstressed, fragile system.
