It is crashing down upon each of us, like waves upon the beaches of our soul. It shapes and sculpts and washes away sand and debris from the bottom upon which we have stood, and no one is immune. I have not talked with a single person in the last two months, in person, virtually or electronically, who is not feeling profound grief. For some, the tumult involves the actual loss of a loved one. For others, it’s the loss of a job, shattered income expectations, even the vanquishing of a sense of purpose. And for others it may be loss of power or prestige, the stark realization of how privileged we actually were all along.
For many, it’s the loss of rituals that we cherish. High school and college graduations are canceled. Weddings are postponed. New careers and aspirations and life goals are dashed. Baptisms and b’nai mitzvah and b’not mitzvah are over for now. Medical schools are giving their seniors electronic diplomas months early so they can enter an already strained health-care system and begin to care for patients struggling with the plague. The Hippocratic Oath is being administered via Zoom. Grief is the stark reality that we cannot be there for the birth of a child or grandchild and may not actually see the new ones this year.
We’re individually and collectively experiencing a form of PTSD. And we’re not over it yet.
And yes, even deaths and funerals. Fellow humans are dying without the human touch of loved ones. Frontline caregivers weep behind face shields, then move on to the next person in need. We are burying our friends and family vicariously and virtually, and it’s a tearing at the very fabric that binds us as a people and a civilization. For some, grief is the loss of an illusion of liberty that we had. We rage and protest. We cry out, “Liberate our state.” And in callously and selfishly doing so, we paradoxically endanger the very ones we care for the most. And the divide grows and grows with no end in sight and with some of our leaders actually aggravating our differences.
And then, the words of Kris Kristofferson haunt us: “freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.” We are living that now, each of us, in our own limited way.
Death is conveyed electronically, and it is shattering our lives and our systems that we thought made us immune. For most, we are unnerved by the striking realization that life may never return to what it was before. There will be a winnowing of our humanity, a sober reminder that the “me” of our lives is in many profound ways intimately tied to the “other.” Our actions, words and lives are connected in ways we never realized and often took for granted. English poet and Anglican cleric John Donne reminded us that “no man is an island unto himself,” but perhaps we never before realized how true that was. We clung to our ideology, our side of a bitterly divided national dream, and we lived our lives in a permanent state of fear and anger. Now, my friends, we are getting a taste of what fear really is. And it is not pretty, yet at the end of the day we will either find ourselves healed or permanently scarred, angry, and further divided.
We cannot avoid grief in this calamity. The only choice we have is how we respond to it.
At the end of the day, our shared grief may link us together in some as-yet-undefined new world. I make the claim that grief needs love to have a soft place to land. To do that, we need rituals that sustain and heal. We cannot run from grief, hide from it or deny it. We can only find and embrace small and sustainable acts of love that unite us. We can act together, for the common good of all, or we all will most assuredly sink into a dark, bleak dystopian future.
For much of human history, rituals have had important roles in the transitions of life. Psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl Jung felt that rituals, when well done, actually bolster the reality they represent. And each and every ritual I cite above is important. A graduation ceremony is dear and moving, brimming with potential. A religious ceremony defines who we are and what we believe. A transition ceremony such as a wedding or baptism or funeral helps us navigate through life’s deeper mysteries. They should not be dismissed as frivolous or irrelevant. They are not just sweet things to put in scrapbooks as we grow older, they actually help us build our outer and inner identities for shared futures.
These surreal times, I submit, call us to a sense of renewal and respect for one another in new and creative ways. In grade-school civics, we all learned a very important lesson: “Your freedom ends at my nose.” Freedom of speech and action are not unlimited. The textbook example of this is the freedom to shout “Fire!” in a crowded theater, leaving hundreds of souls to be trampled to death. It is up to each of us to actually honor that concept’s deeper truth. I believe that for now each of us should not press for special “exemptions” accessing those rituals we all care about and enjoy. If each of us asks for exemptions, we will be in a sustained crisis from which we might never recover. By asking for exemptions, we exhibit a cultural and social narcissism that is both unhealthy and counterproductive. We have to each sacrifice some of our cherished liberties so we all can get through this together.
To do so, we can use the powerful store of creative energy to build new rituals for new times. We must truly act like each of us is important in the longer view. Yes, loss of conventional ceremonies and time together is a time to grieve and lament. But it is also a time to hope and to dream of a future that we all share. We can target new dates for rituals that are rites of passage such as graduation, births, deaths and losses. We can rework them to reflect the sadness that comes with these times. In many ways this new reality may shape us into becoming the person we are called to become.
Rituals have the capacity to bear the burden of our shared grief. By reworking them imaginatively and with a sunny and resourceful attitude that is distinctly American, we can stand squarely on the shoulders of our forefathers and mothers who also sacrificed for our future in times gone by.
