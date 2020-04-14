The news media have recently carried stories about rationing health-care equipment such as ventilators and personal protective equipment. It’s not an issue the U.S. health-care system faces that often, but it’s part of life — and death — in government-run health-care systems.
“State governments are facing a raft of complaints under federal law from a series of advocacy groups claiming that plans to possibly ration ventilators are discriminatory,” the Wall Street Journal’s Stephanie Armour reports. Federal laws prohibit discrimination based on race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Yet, “Such discrimination complaints have been filed against Alabama, Kansas, Tennessee and Washington state, asserting rationing proposals are discriminatory.”
But rationing based on age or disabilities is widely accepted, even embraced, among medical ethicists.
Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel, a well-known medical ethicist and brother of former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, writing with a number of others in the New England Journal of Medicine, says: “In the context of a pandemic, the value of maximizing benefits is most important.… Saving more lives and more years of life is a consensus value across expert reports.”
Franklin G. Miller, a professor of medical ethics in medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, published an article for the Hastings Center titled: “Why I Support Age-Related Rationing for COVID-19 Patients.” He proposes drawing the ventilator-access line at age 80 if resources are squeezed. He adds: “It seems fair to say that people who have reached that milestone have enjoyed an opportunity to live a complete life.”
Aren’t you glad someone feels competent to decide when you’ve lived long enough?
If resources are still strained, then he proposes age 70.
Many medical ethicists generally agree on the utilitarian approach of “maximizing benefits.” And they have had years to come to that conclusion because government-run health care systems regularly face rationing issues because health care becomes just one of many claims on government funds. Welfare, health care, education, Social Security, defense, national security — all compete for as much government money as they can get. Political compromises must be made and no agency gets all the money it wants — or needs.
Importantly, that’s why government-run health-care systems spend much less than the United States on health care. Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders implies those systems spend less because they’re so efficient. That’s ludicrous. It’s because politicians cap how much the government will spend on health care.
The result is that care is rationed for seniors and marginal patients with serious disabilities who may have poor prognoses.
To be clear, our purpose here is not to challenge whatever standards are being used in making health-care rationing decisions. Someone must decide who gets care when demand exceeds supply. The point is only that if the country embraces a government-run health-care system like Medicare for All, rationing decisions will become the rule rather than the exception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.