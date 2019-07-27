Unless you’ve been living under a rock or in a cave (no judgment if you do), you probably hear quite a bit of talk, at least in the public sphere, about climate change. You may have heard it come up in politics. You may have heard your neighbor say he doesn’t believe in it. You may hear it invoked when there’s threats of bigger, badder weather events. You may, if you’re like me, sometimes feel overwhelmed by it all.
The truth is both government and industry scientists have known for more than 50 years that carbon dioxide levels are increasing in our atmosphere, that the increase is due to human activity and that this will impact Earth’s climate system. Most Americans now believe this to be true. Recent research shows we are not a nation of climate deniers but a nation of climate avoiders. Because we think it’s too big, we believe we can’t do anything about it, so we just avoid it.
So it goes. Most Americans don’t even discuss global warming with friends and family. Many reasons are given in surveys for why this is: It doesn’t come up; they think everybody already agrees or, conversely, they are not interested in it; it is way too political; or people feel they don’t know enough to talk about it.
How can we avoid avoidance? Psychologist Michael Smyer suggests we picture a place that we care about, picture its being affected by climate change or extreme weather as well as how we’d like it to look in 50 years, then think of something we can do now to work toward our desired future vision. It’s that last part that’s hard sometimes.
One meaningful thing you can do today: Register for the Sustainable Waco conference set for Aug. 5. The McLennan Community College Sustainability Committee, with support from Waco Friends of Peace/Climate and the Baylor University Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research, has been hard at work organizing Waco’s first-ever community-wide conference on climate and sustainability that is open to everyone and you are invited. Conference organizer Michaela McCown says the reason for having the conference is so that our entire community can become more sustainable: “We want to help people understand that there are lots of things individuals can do, and actions that communities can take, to make a difference in saving money, helping our planet and making Waco a better place to live.”
The conference is only $15 to attend which includes lunch and CPE credits are available for educators. Speakers from Waco and other communities in Texas will give presentations on a wide variety of sustainability topics, including recycling, city-wide composting, solar for residential use, of course climate change, and many others. Those speaking range widely, including everyone from local climate warrior and Trib contributing columnist Alan Northcutt to civil and environmental engineer Dave Morrow to state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon. To register, call 254-299-8888 or go to https://cereg.mclennan.edu and search “Sustainable Waco”. You can also find the event on Facebook for all the latest updates.