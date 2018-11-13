In 1906, Theodore Roosevelt visited the canal being constructed in Panama, becoming the first U.S. president to leave the country while in office. William Howard Taft also visited Panama and Mexico. But it was not till Woodrow Wilson went to Paris in November 1918 — a hundred years ago this month — to attend the postwar peace conference that attending international meetings with foreign heads of state became an accepted, indeed integral part, of the president’s job.
No president has been worse at this diplomatic function than Donald Trump. He is most comfortable in rallies before throngs of adoring acolytes. When he goes overseas, he is sycophantic with dictators and painfully ill at ease among democratic leaders because his protectionist and isolationist views are so out of line with theirs. He is utterly incapable of defending himself with reasoned discourse. He makes boastful speeches, sulks and pouts if his ego is not massaged, then retreats to the safety of his hotel room or airplane to zing peers via Twitter.
Trump’s latest trip to Europe was, as usual, an embarrassment to the country he leads. It began and ended with Twitter insults. On Friday, upon arriving in France, Trump attacked his host for a “very insulting” statement that he had not actually made. French President Emmanuel Macron had said the European Union needed an army to protect itself without relying on the United States — not that it needed an army to protect itself from the United States.
On Monday, after returning to the United States, Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets repeating his frequent, false accusation that NATO allies are ripping us off because the United States supposedly pays for their military protection while allegedly losing “hundreds of billions of dollars with those same countries on trade.” How this squares with his July boast that he had made NATO “strong again” because its members had suddenly agreed to “pay hundreds of billions of Dollars more” is a mystery that eludes elucidation. Neither claim has any validity.
In between those tweets, Trump canceled a Saturday visit to an American war cemetery because of a little light rain. This made him an instant international punch line, with the French army tweeting a picture of a soldier training under the caption “There is rain but it does not matter.”
Macron, for his part, rebuked Trump to his face, warning in a speech of the dangers of the nationalist doctrine that Trump has embraced. “By putting our own interests first, with no regard for others, we erase the very thing that a nation holds dearest, and the thing that keeps it alive: its moral values,” Macron said.
The isolation of the president was complete when he skipped a march by world leaders down the Champs-Élysées and flew home before the start of the Paris Peace Forum. Once again, “America First” has become “America Alone.”
This proved the most embarrassing trip by an American president abroad . . . since the last one Trump took. That was the trip in July when he acted utterly supine before Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, accepting as truthful his “strong and powerful” denials of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. It’s just as well Trump is skipping this week’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits. Bad as he is at home — no president has been more incoherent, dishonest and offensive — he is even worse overseas.