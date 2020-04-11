These are stressful times for everyone, especially for those who have been tasked with making decisions to protect the public good. Our community leaders have been faced with the near-impossible task of determining how best we can prevent COVID-19 from ravaging our community — without simultaneously destroying the thriving economy that we have enjoyed. However we come out of this, we citizens owe such leaders our thanks: They have done an admirable job of keeping us safe.
This is especially true of our local medical systems. For years, their excellent service to our community has earned them goodwill and trust. We are each indebted to the many doctors and nurses who are working through conditions they never anticipated to bring healing to the sick. They and their families are at a profound risk of infection from COVID-19: It is incumbent upon us, as citizens, to show them our gratitude by doing all we can to mitigate its spread.
But to do that, we need more data.
Over the past few weeks, I have watched with interest as the Public Health Department’s official count of confirmed cases has grown. Because our country entered this crisis without adequate testing, it has been necessary to assume the official number is much lower than the actual count of cases among us. Based on conversations with local medical professionals, I have presumed that the official data count is roughly a week behind.
Those assumptions have made our community’s course of action very reasonable. When the Public Health Department confirmed the first case, we did not know the extent to which “community spread” had occurred. To contain the spread of this virus, communities had to act early and fast — much earlier than it seemed was necessary. And Waco did act early. Limits on gatherings were quickly imposed and, with only a handful of cases confirmed, a stay-in-place order was issued. Because compliance with social-distancing requirements has been imperfect, certain recreational facilities are now closed to us.
While these measures might still be reasonable, it’s impossible for us ordinary citizens to judge. The situation is worse than ignorance, though: Based on the publicly available information that our health officials and local hospitals have given us, such measures seem increasingly unreasonable. Compare the rate at which confirmed cases have grown with the number of ICU beds and ventilators in our county. At the time of writing, there are some 32 active cases — and another 85 people being actively monitored. If the current rate of hospitalization (11%) were to continue, and all 85 people being monitored were to become ill, there would be another 13 people who would need hospitalization — which is a lot but would not threaten our hospital’s capacity or warrant a stay-in-place order.
Imperfect projections
Of course, the number of confirmed cases will not remain static. We can expect to continue to confirm new cases. But how many? Over the past 22 days, we have grown at a rate of some three cases per day — and there has not yet been a spike that would show the “exponential” growth that has occurred elsewhere. If we continued at the current rate, then we will add another 39 cases between now and April 21. Again, no one wants to see that happen — but it would also come nowhere near overwhelming our local health-care systems.
Such projections are imperfect. They involve nothing more than back-of-the-napkin math and overlook a whole host of crucial factors. Were the stay-in-place order lifted, those numbers would presumably grow.
But that’s my concern: These are just the sort of projections that a reasonably informed citizen such as myself is tempted to make on the basis of our currently available data. The real remedy for the problem is for our local health-care systems to release more data than they have already. Over the past few weeks, reporters at this newspaper have sought critical data from health-care providers. On Wednesday, they were finally given some answers. The information we have now been given about our health-care capacity is crucial — but also insufficient for citizens to see the rationale behind our current course. How many COVID-19 tests have been requested by our county’s hospitals and clinics? How many tests are available to us in the county, and how quickly are results turned around? Are there known pockets of growth in our city or are the known cases largely disconnected? Has there been an influx of patients who are seeking treatment for coronavirus-like symptoms, even if they do not qualify for testing? Is there reason to believe that at the current rate of COVID-19’s growth the need will exceed our health-care capacity?
Answers to such questions will do more to help citizens understand and earnestly undertake social-distancing measures than implementing further fines or restrictions would. The free flow of information is perhaps our best weapon against COVID-19: It makes the risks of transmission real, in ways that will make people glad to accept our leaders’ imperatives. Information is also our most durable weapon against this virus. At some point, the stay-in-place order will be lifted — but people will still need to wear masks, and stay six feet away, and undertake all the other rituals of “social distancing” that we have learned over the last month. Transparent data now will help us act appropriately then, as well, because it will build even more trust between citizens and our community’s leaders.
We’re going to be in this for the long haul. Until someone discovers a vaccine or we can test each American daily, we are going to practice some level of social distancing. But to do that responsibly, we need more data. And we need it today.
