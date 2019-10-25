Halloween is an increasingly important day for American society. That might seem like a hyperbolic claim for a day on which kids roam the streets dressed as all manner of monsters, hunting heaps of candy that can do them no good whatsoever. Still, there are fewer and fewer days in the calendar when Americans walk our streets freely and knock on our neighbors’ doors. As people become isolated from one another, they become more fearful and less likely to take risks to help the people around them. No wonder that Halloween is increasingly being taken over by “trunk-or-treat” type events at “safe” locations. We don’t trust one another as much as we once did — which is a deep social problem.
For years, Halloween on Colcord has been one of our town’s most popular destinations for families. People of every class and race walk the streets together, following their kids in their hunt for the very candy that will keep them up late at night. The number of people who come out means interacting with neighbors is inevitable. As the crowds grow larger during seasonable weather, it becomes more likely that we literally rub shoulders with people we have never met.
I moved to Waco five years ago and happened to buy a home right in the middle of it all. I still remember when a neighbor came over and told me about the event a few weeks after I had moved in. He said I might have 1,000 people come to my door. I thought he meant “a lot,” but it turns out that he was being serious: One year, the Good Neighbor House gave away some 1,500 candy bars that were donated by Nestlé. I had to make a decision about whether to participate and decided to go all in. Each year I’ve cajoled friends and students to come help us hand out candy, give temporary tattoos and play ring toss with kids. I only say this because I know I’m not alone: Many of the other houses on the street do likewise and get similar levels of help. It seemed to me at the time that there is real value to having neighbors linger just a little longer than they might have otherwise, that the work is worth it. It ruins my grass every year, which is a cost I’m happy to pay for playing a small role in keeping Waco’s social fabric as friendly and neighborly as it has always been. (It’s also still mainly weeds, despite my best efforts to the contrary!)
This year, the Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association has opted to not support Halloween on Colcord — for eminently sound reasons. Two years ago, the city put requirements in place that imperiled the evening. They now require a police presence and insurance, both of which the neighborhood association has been expected to pay for. While I’m told the city has been generous toward us in waiving some of their fees, the association is not particularly flush with cash — and everyone who lives on Colcord Avenue has to spend a lot on candy for the night anyway. Their decision to not meet the city’s demands means that the streets won’t be blocked off from traffic, increasing the risks of injury to children.
I don’t mind shouldering the risk of having kids trample my lawn — but doing so when cars are speeding down Colcord Avenue is a different matter altogether. Those cars will radically reshape the atmosphere, as they will require parents to be extra vigilant in supervising their kids. The opportunities for lingering will diminish as dangers increase.
This is unfortunate — and the city is, I think, to blame. There’s an easy solution to Halloween on Colcord: The city could fund its own demands, all of them. Full disclosure: I am not personally active in the neighborhood association. Work obligations keep me from most of its meetings. But I know how hard they work to keep the association going and how much they do to cultivate a sense of neighborliness. And I know how much Halloween on Colcord costs each of us. Asking us to shoulder the extra burdens of paying for insurance and police makes doing good harder: It demands heroic sacrifices from citizens rather than ordinary responsibility. Halloween on Colcord happens on Colcord — but the whole city (it seems!) comes, and the whole city benefits. Making it a safe environment is the city’s responsibility, not ours, and they both can and should shoulder the cost.
Waco is in the midst of a renewal. Mostly this is good. But it comes with real challenges. Over the next decade, Waco is going to have to decide what sort of city we want to be. We could be a city that creates opportunities for people of every race and class to mingle safely, or we could become one that is fearful of litigation or violence — and so become less willing to make the sacrifices required for those opportunities to occur. The city’s approach to Halloween on Colcord is sadly indicative of the path it wants to go. It is not too late, though, for it to change its mind.
