Not everything in Texas needs to be bigger, and that’s especially true when it comes to the market share of massive companies.
High concentration sometimes occurs due to raw capitalism from a few innovative players. However, all too often it’s the result of well-connected firms using the levers of government to prevent competition from arising. The benefits of increased consolidation must always be carefully weighed against the dangers of less competition and fewer jobs.
Fortunately for the Lone Star State, no one understands this point better than Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has become one of the United States’ leading challengers of big businesses that conspire to raise prices.
For example, Paxton is leading 50 attorneys general in an antitrust investigation into Google. As he said, “There is nothing wrong with a business becoming the biggest game in town if it does so through free-market competition, but we have seen evidence that Google’s business practices may have undermined consumer choice, stifled innovation, violated users’ privacy and put Google in control of the flow and dissemination of online.”
Clearly, Paxton recognizes an unfortunate truth about monopolies: All too often they pave a path toward industry-wide calcification. And that’s incredibly dangerous. The issue becomes especially troubling with certain corporate mergers, particularly 4-to-3 mergers — situations in which the number of market players is reduced from four viable competitors to just three. As industry players continue to shrink in quantity, businesses face less strain to compete. Quality wanes, prices increase, consumers suffer.
That’s precisely what happened after Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) acquired St. Luke’s health-care system in the Lone Star State. Following the massive merger, the CHI began failing to deliver on its promised returns. Then, in 2017, the health-care center announced massive layoffs. In Texas alone, 459 employees were dismissed from CHI to cut costs.
Another potential merger threatens to repeat history for many Texans. Kone, one of the four largest elevator-manufacturing companies in the United States, is attempting to acquire its competitor, Thyssenkrupp. Another 4-to-3 merger, Kone’s acquisition of the company could pose serious risks to competition among the remaining businesses. Given that both companies have been previously dinged by regulators for colluding to limit competition, it seems evident that the merger would exacerbate barriers within an already insular industry, limiting the potential for upstart businesses to enter the market.
Worse yet, the merger would likely cost hundreds of Texans their jobs. Thyssenkrupp owns a total of 11 locations throughout Texas, but with an acquisition, those factories could be at risk. Kone has a nasty habit of cutting costs by moving production to countries with cheap labor. Previously, the company transferred its manufacturing out of Texas and into Mexico, taking manufacturing jobs in McKinney with it. If allowed to merge with Thyssenkrupp, they could readily undercut Texas’ job market and economy again, closing the America-based locations and shipping those jobs elsewhere.
Time and again, permitting market concentration without the right safeguards in place have negatively impacted both industry’s competitive landscape as well as the workers employed therein. At least so far, Attorney General Paxton has recognized this fact and has used every bit of authority and leverage he has to protect Texans. It’s imperative that Texas’ two U.S. senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and the rest of our government officials, back him when these fights arise in Washington to ensure that competition and workers remain protected during any potential merger that could affect their constituents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.