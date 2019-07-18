I dreamed of space travel. How could I not after that warm and humid September morning? Our sixth-grade teacher, Mrs. Almond, had earlier told our class that we would have a special field trip to Rice Stadium on Wednesday. President Kennedy was coming to town to make an important announcement. Houston, our Houston, would be home to the new Manned Spacecraft Center. And so when the large yellow school buses rumbled up in front of West University Elementary School that Wednesday morning the twelfth, our excitement was unbounded. Field trip. The president. Space!
We sat in the east stands, facing west. President Kennedy stood on a dais, surrounded by dignitaries, facing the morning sun. I recall his describing the importance of the new space center and what it would mean for our hometown. I remember his humor. The president described the intense temperatures a returning space vehicle would have to withstand, half that of the sun — “almost as hot as it is here today,” he laughed. But most especially, I remember his evocation of a great and hazardous adventure. We were going to the moon. We would do so before the decade of the 1960s was out. And I dreamed of space travel.
“There is no strife, no prejudice, no national conflict in outer space as yet,” Kennedy told us. “Its hazards are hostile to us all. Its conquest deserves the best of all mankind, and its opportunity for peaceful cooperation may never come again. But why, some say, the moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask, why climb the highest mountain? Why, 35 years ago, fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas?”
Just over a month later, our nation faced the terrifying days of the Cuban Missile Crisis. In itself, this existential threat vindicated the president’s challenge of developing the space program. And a year later, we lived through our great national tragedy. The oh-so-young president died from an assassin’s gunfire. We grieved. And together as a nation, we watched on TV as a young widow, clad in black, stood stoically and a 3-year-old saluted as the caisson bearing his father’s casket passed by. But despite the grief (or perhaps because of it), a nation would labor on to fulfill the president’s most invigorating promise. We would reach the moon before the decade’s close.
On a July night, almost seven years after my classmates and I boarded those big yellow buses, a nation again gathered around TV sets and held its collective breath. We watched as promise gave way to stunning reality. At 9:56 p.m. (Houston time) Neil Armstrong stepped onto the surface of the moon. We heard a crackly voice from more than 200,000 miles away say something about a small step and a giant leap. I walked outside. I will never forget the moment of breathless wonder as I stood looking up at the moon riding high overhead and saying quietly, “We are there. We are there. We are there right now.” And I dreamed of space travel.
A half-century has passed since that small step and giant leap. We did what seemed impossible in fulfilling the young president’s promise. We summoned our collective intelligence and strength and will to make extraordinary advances in computing power, metallurgy, rocket design, applied mathematics, even medicine. And that leap amidst what astronaut Buzz Aldrin called “magnificent desolation” proved the launching pad for further exploration. Take, for example, the Cassini-Huygens probe, a mission that was first to orbit Saturn. As NASA tells us, it was first to land on a planet in the outer solar system and first to sample an extraterrestrial ocean. Cassini traveled about five billion miles in its 20-year mission and sent back almost a half-million images. That’s what science can do when the country is united and has strength of will. We went to the moon. We explored Saturn. Now, other fields await.
Yet sadly this nation of great accomplishments is deeply sundered. In the face of extraordinary challenges — the health-care crisis, income inequality, proven Russian intrusion in our electoral process and, most especially, anthropogenic global warming — we seem supine. And in the case of the latter, we distrust the scientific evidence that could come to our rescue, as though we wanted to Make America Ignorant Again.
Our nation need not be like this. Our heritage is other than this. Our challenges simultaneously constitute our call, our mission.
That September day in 1962, President Kennedy closed with these profoundly moving words: “Many years ago the great British explorer George Mallory, who was to die on Mount Everest, was asked why he want[ed] to climb it. He said, ‘Because it is there.’ Well, space is there, and we’re going to climb it, and the moon and the planets are there, and new hopes for knowledge and peace are there. And, therefore, as we set sail we ask God’s blessing on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure on which man has ever embarked.”
This Saturday night I will stand outside under the stars and look up. I’ll remember a morning almost 57 years ago when a young boy boarded a school bus for Rice Stadium. And once again, I will dream of space travel.