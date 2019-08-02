Baylor University students pursuing official recognition of an LGBT group have been highlighted in the Trib frequently over the summer. Every time I see such an article I try to understand expectations. They seem to not be in alignment with Baylor’s clear statements about who the university is:
First, Baylor has not been shy about its adherence to historic Christian values and faith. Everywhere one looks on the website, this is evident in its self-description. It should therefore not be surprising to any student who comes here that these values are expressed in the way Baylor conducts itself. Historic Christian faith and values have always affirmed sex is a gift from God to be expressed only with marriage — and now we have to add between a man and a woman. This is reflected in Baylor’s statement on sexual content, easily accessed on the website.
Following this point, it should come as no surprise that Baylor will not officially recognize a student group (or groups at any level) whose core beliefs or purpose is contrary to those values. Gay groups are not the only ones to be declined official recognition. Official recognition implies endorsement of what the group stands for, something Baylor simply cannot do.
Finally, the group pressing for recognition claims this is the only way for these students to feel safe on campus. I do not believe that official recognition would stop individuals from harassing, abusing or otherwise harming LGBT students. That is a matter of education about Christian values regarding loving one’s neighbor and behaving consistent with one’s faith that Christians are to pursue their biblical charge to become more and more Christ-like.
Baylor does not restrict admission of students to only Christians, so these values are not universal among the student body. There is a diversity of students at Baylor because of this. But students should remember what they signed up for when they chose to come to a very openly, self-consciously Christian university. Yes, they will get an excellent education here and have the opportunity to work with world-class scholars in their research and scholarship. But it will be in the context of a community committed to the historic Christian faith.
Respect is a two-way street. Let us remember Baylor’s faith and values also should be respected.