Sunday, Oct. 21, 1962, mid-afternoon, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina: Our company, D, 1stBn, 8thMarReg, 2ndMarDiv, had been put on standby for the weekend. A formation was called and advised to await possible deployment. Soon we were ordered to empty our lockers and prepare to depart with our field packs and weapons.
A convoy of trucks pulled up. We had no idea where we were going. It could be a drill, some thought. We boarded the trucks, passed the outer gates and kept going. Soon we reached Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, N.C. We disembarked and assembled in platoon formations. Scuttlebutt was heavy. We still didn’t know where we were bound. Neither our officers nor senior NCOs knew either.
The airfield was busy. Troop-carrying C-130s and other transport aircraft were all over the field. We were hungry as we hadn’t eaten since Sunday brunch. There was no place to sit or recline except on the cement airport deck. Finally, after midnight, we boarded the aircraft. After the lumbering plane was aloft, the pilot announced we would be receiving boxes of fried chicken. He also revealed our destination: Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
We disembarked at dawn. We were given C-rations, ammo and flak jackets and climbed to high ground. That evening we made our way to a new location for the night. We happened to pass by a dependent housing area and heard President Kennedy on TV telling Americans he was ordering a naval blockade of Cuba. The blockade would keep further nuclear missiles shipped from Russia from reaching their destination: Cuba.
Only then did it dawn on us of our involvement in what came to be known as the Cuban Missile Crisis, the closest the United States has come to all-out nuclear warfare.
We finally reached our area of operation and joined a perimeter around the base. There was a chain-link fence from coast to coast, a road, bunkers and anti-tank defenses. I was called to the command post to meet with my company commander. He informed me that I would be out on the bunker four hours on/eight hours off in rotation. Given I was the only one who spoke Spanish, I needed to be there. I informed my superior that, being from South Waco, I spoke a Tex-Mex barrio lingo; Cuban sentries spoke a very different Spanish.
On my first shift, I called out to the Cuban sentries to approach and talk as friends. They chose to communicate using sign motions, which I understood. They also liked to point their weapons at us; we returned the gesture. Fortunately, no one fired.
And so I spent my first Christmas away from home. We returned in March. I was deployed two other times before I left for Okinawa. I was deployed to Vietnam in 1965 where I found the Cold War considerably hotter and far more deadly. Lessons were learned.
I share this on the eve of Veterans Day because certain people — some high up in our government who should know better — have apparently forgotten our history. Two conflicts in my lifetime, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War, were caused by or prolonged by the Russians. Their quest to bury us still exists. Look at their actions. Yet some among us now carelessly rationalize away any concern about their increasing meddling, manipulations and machinations.
Some people spend a lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. Marines don’t have that problem.
