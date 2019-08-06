Left-wing media sites are on fire about Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s singling out video games as a probable cause of mass shootings. At the same time, former congressman Beto O’Rourke, a fading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, used the occasion of Saturday’s El Paso massacre to again call President Trump a racist.
During a Sunday episode of “Fox & Friends,” Patrick echoed a theme he has discussed before: the ultra-violent video games that now permeate our society and how they affect those who are seemingly addicted to them, saying: “I see a video game industry that teaches young people to kill.”
This was not the first time Patrick made this connection. In May 2018, he went on ABC’s “This Week” and had the same message for host George Stephanopoulos. On “Fox & Friends,” he accused the video game industry of essentially inciting violence: “I look at this evil act — and let’s condemn it for what it is, evil, evil — and I say, how long are we going to let, for example, and ignore at the federal level particularly, where they can do something about the video game industry? You know, in this manifesto that we believe is from the shooter, this manifesto, he talks about living out his super-soldier fantasy on ‘Call of Duty.’ We know the video game industry is bigger than the movie industry and the music industry combined, and there have been studies that say it impacts people and studies that say it does not, but I look at the common denominators as a 60-some-year-old father and grandfather myself. What’s changed in this country? We’ve always had guns, we’ve always had evil. But what’s changed where we see this rash of shooting? And I see a video game industry that teaches young people to kill.”
The left is crazy mad at this line of reasoning. Left-wing websites see shootings as a way to effect the gun control they clamor for and, in the Age of Trump, a way to brand the president as a racist. Yet the argument about popular culture causing people to do bad things is not new.
When I was a kid, my mother made me a Superman cape. I did not don it and then jump off the roof thinking I could fly, yet there was national concern such a thing might happen.
But our culture has coarsened since then. We now have slasher movies, sadistic movies like “Jeepers Creepers,” novels that are exceedingly graphic with how-to-kill scenes, and TV shows such as “Person of Interest” and “Gotham” with episodes that are virtual instructional videos on how to torture. Comic books used to show us fights that were more pushing than fisticuffs but now, when a villain or a hero is socked in the mouth, teeth and blood fly out in a disturbing fashion.
Video games are violent in the extreme and you wonder if the industry could not create interesting scenarios for games sans all this violence. Alas, they have no financial interest in doing this. Video games are violent because violence sells. Corporate responsibility is out the window. And a constant diet of playing games where you earn points by killing as many people as you can is bound to have some effect on vulnerable minds.
So is the constant drone of left-wing media calling Trump a racist. The recent Baltimore dust-up is a case in point. Trump, in the middle of a feud with a black member of Congress, said some nasty things about Baltimore that ironically had also been said by local officials and by liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders. But when Trump said it, he was branded a racist. Again. What the president said is beyond dispute, but that does not matter.
So O’Rourke, with no real answers, calls Trump a racist again and blames the shooting spree on his rhetoric. Americans and Texans can take pride in the fact the short, pitiful political career of this charlatan is almost over.
There can be no scapegoat. Not guns. Not the NRA. Not Trump. While video games are disgusting and may teach people how to kill, they cannot force anyone to do so. Evil exists in this world whether it’s Adolf Hitler, Pol Pot, Vladimir Putin, Nidal Malik Hassan or those shooters behind the recent spate of massacres.
But the idea these mass murders are new is a myth. We’ve had murders since the days of Cain and Abel. In America, we’ve had mass murders for a very long time.
In a country as big as ours, we are going to have a certain number of nutcases go off the deep end. There will always be people who want to make a statement by killing other people. If we could get companies to voluntarily clean up video games, rap music and violence on screen, it might help. We can make more gun laws that likely will have no effect at all.
Or we can abolish gun-free zones and learn how to protect our families and ourselves. If I’m ever in a Walmart and someone starts shooting, I should be able to shoot back and so should you. That makes the most sense to me.