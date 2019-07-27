Two Republican members of the Texas congressional delegation asked damaging questions during last week’s much-anticipated, much-discussed hearing with former special counsel Robert Mueller. John Ratcliffe of the Dallas area pushed Mueller on the so-called “Steele Dossier” and Tyler’s Louie Gohmert peppered him with questions about bias.
Mueller deflected the questions as he did for most of the day — by stalling, asking that questions be repeated over and over or simply refusing to answer. Often he would declare that the question was “out of his purview.”
Democrats reacted to this by reading aloud portions of the Mueller Report and simply having Mueller confirm that the report indeed included these passages. It was as if the Democrats were doing nothing more than trying to read the report to what they knew was a substantial television audience.
Did this strategy work?
Depends on your point of view. The left-wing Associated Press, in an article written by Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo, proclaimed that Mueller “…bluntly dismissed President Donald Trump’s claims of ‘total exoneration’… Mueller warned that Moscow’s actions represented — and still represent — a great threat to American democracy.”
The headline of that story in the Tribune-Herald was: “Mueller sounds alarm on election interference.”
But that was hardly the main story of these hearings. Mueller was barely present and accounted for. The headline in the online news aggregator The Drudge Report was: “Dazed and Confused”
In fact, Mueller looked old and out of touch. Some commentators concluded, right or wrong, that he had little hands-on involvement with the report bearing his name. And one seriously does wonder if his reputation was employed to issue a report indicting a sitting president whom most, if not all, of the actual investigators did not like personally or professionally.
CNN, likewise, does not like this president. If you watched only its nightly panels following the hearings, you’d think Trump is a cinch for impeachment. But the left-wing media was having problems with the spin. CNN’s anchors were down in the dumps, frowning and grasping at straws. The aforementioned AP story had to stretch not to cover some of the most devastating of questions that came from Republicans or to accurately describe how out of touch Mueller really was.
Prosecutorial bias
Republicans, meanwhile, had a proactive strategy. If the Democrats succeeded only in reading aloud the Mueller Report to the nation, the Republicans finally were able to reach millions of people with facts about prosecutorial bias, Mueller’s ignorance of the Steele Dossier and the fact that Mueller’s failure to exonerate Trump goes against the American judicial system since it was not “in his purview” to do so.
Congressman Ratcliffe focused on the infamous Steele Dossier (essentially opposition research commissioned by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats) and the much-ballyhooed failure of Mueller to exonerate Trump. Meanwhile, Congressman (and former judge) Gohmert asked about Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — the two FBI agents who emailed about an “insurance policy” in case Trump were elected and thus consequently betrayed the bias that tainted the entire Mueller investigation.
Many Americans who get their news from left-wing media such as CNN and the Washington Post may never have heard this part of the story before. CNN president Jeff Zucker makes sure his network reports only stories harmful to Trump. In fact, on CNN’s Wednesday primetime after the hearings, there was still talk of impeachment.
Assuming there is Russian interference in our elections and assuming it will continue (and who really knows?), a great outcome of these hearings would have been for both parties to work with this president to ensure the integrity of our polling places. Democrats cannot do that. They enjoy the benefits of voter fraud as it relates to illegal voting and they still need to “get” Donald Trump.
As it stands, the hearings proved a disaster for Democrats, a sad day for Mr. Mueller’s reputation and, thanks to a pair of Texas congressmen, an eye-opening experience for many Americans.