It’s clearer than ever: We need our parks and green spaces.
It took a global calamity that forced the nation to stay indoors to remind us how much we need to be outside. That’s a lesson public officials need to remember as they respond to the novel coronavirus and lay the pathway for economic recovery.
Spread of COVID-19 has required Americans to limit our contact with one another, leading many of us to seek connection with the natural world. Many national parks have been overwhelmed since Interior Secretary David Bernhardt waived visitor entrance fees last month. From state parks to hike-and-bike trails, Americans are pouring out of their homes to enjoy places of peace and beauty that they once assumed they were too busy to frequent in their hectic 21st-century lives.
Our collective back-to-nature response to this pandemic outbreak is an important reminder of the irreplaceable value of the United States’ parks and natural lands. Because so many of us have been seeking out nature, in some places it’s difficult to maintain social distancing. In parts of the country, local officials are limiting access to parks to prevent groups of cooped-up, stressed-out people from all flocking to the same place.
Parks and natural areas are a valuable asset in the effort to promote and improve public health. A large body of evidence correlates time spent outdoors with improved physical and mental health. Access to the outdoors is especially treasured during a pandemic in which many of us have had to deal with health and economic stress. Benefits of that access are so clear that, even in this time of social distancing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is underscoring its importance: “Staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy. In many areas, people can visit parks, trails and open spaces as a way to relieve stress, get some fresh air and vitamin D, stay active and safely connect with others.”
Yet many Americans simply don’t have ready access to parks or natural lands. Nearly one-third of all Americans — 100 million people, including 28 million children — do not have a park within 10 minutes’ walk of their homes. During a time of national stress such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or just in everyday life, lack of access to parks limits our ability to take a healthy walk, clear our heads or simply enjoy the serenity of a forest, marsh or lake.
It doesn’t have to be that way. For more than 50 years, a federal program has helped to protect our most precious natural lands while expanding access to parks and recreation in our own neighborhoods. The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) provides financial support to local, state and federal agencies to protect natural areas and build and improve park facilities. Funding for this program comes from offshore oil and gas royalties. Over its history, the program has made more than 42,000 grants to states, supporting facilities from urban ball fields to playgrounds to hiking trails. In the Waco area, the program has helped develop Lake Brazos parks and the boat ramps located here.
Alas, over the years Congress has diverted more than half of the funding from LWCF to other budget items, limiting the program’s ability to expand access to open space and nature.
This year, a bipartisan coalition in Congress was on the brink of fixing this — that is, before the pandemic hit. Lawmakers led by Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia were on the cusp of fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million a year and providing several billion to address maintenance problems at national parks and other public lands. On March 3, President Trump announced via Twitter that he would sign permanent LWCF funding legislation and funding for our national parks through Gardner and Manchin’s Great American Outdoors Act.
With images of Americans feeding their souls in natural places fresh in mind, Congress should finish the job and boost funding for the LWCF, giving Americans more places to enjoy the outdoors.
“The conservation of our lands and waters is not an optional amenity but the cornerstone of thriving economies,” says Tom Cors, director of government relations for lands at The Nature Conservancy and a spokesman for the LWCF Coalition. “Fully funding LWCF and addressing maintenance needs in national parks and on public lands will help protect important natural spaces, create jobs and expand outdoor recreation opportunities nationwide. The Great American Outdoors Act is the kind of effective, on-the-ground investment our economy will need as we work to recover from this crisis.”
One Texan interviewed by the Houston Chronicle during this crisis spoke for many: “For me and so many others I know, the parks are what center us. I don’t know that everyone truly steps back and appreciates how the parks are there for us and how much they mean to so many families in the state.”
Americans have valued nature more during the coronavirus crisis than they have in generations. But nature won’t stop being valuable once the pandemic is over. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to invest in our open spaces and to fully, permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
